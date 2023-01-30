Saturday Night Live is back in 2023 and the New Year brings with it many famous guests on the NBC show. Following the January 28 episode, fans want to know who Chloe from SNL is dating.

SNL season 48 kicked off on January 21 and has seen Aubrey Plaza and Michael B Jordan hosting as well as Sam Smith and Lily Baby providing the musical entertainment for the show.

More famous hosts and artists are still to appear on SNL in the upcoming episodes including Coldplay and Pedro Pascal.

Michael B Jordan’s SNL monologue

Michael B Jordan hosted SNL live from New York during the January 28 episode.

In his monologue, Michael said that he’s just directed his very first movie, Creed, in 2023. He added that shortly afterward, he went through his first public breakup.

The actor’s monologue saw him say that he’s now on Raya and some other SNL cast members interrupted his hosting duties after he said he’s single.

Who is Chloe from SNL dating?

During season 48 episode 11, Chloe Fineman joined Michael B Jordan and other stars on stage.

Chloe appeared on the stage and said: “Hey Michael, so I know you’re single, but did you know that I’m single?”

Michael asked: “Don’t you date that hot writer?”

The comedy star joked back: “Not if you’re available…”

Chloe from SNL is dating Casey Thomas Brown.

She and Casey have been linked since 2020 and appear on one another’s social media pages.

Chloe has 658k followers on Instagram and can be found at @chloeiscrazy.

Chloe’s partner is a writer and actor

As Michael B Jordan said on SNL, Chloe is in fact dating a writer.

Her boyfriend, Casey Thomas Brown, is an actor and writer. He’s known for appearing in The Kominsky Method, Grey’s Anatomy, and American Horror Story.

With 31k on Instagram, Casey can be found at @shartyparty69.

The two are both in the comedy sphere and Casey often takes to the ‘gram to share funny videos and impressions with his followers.

