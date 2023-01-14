Many fans of Live with Kelly and Ryan will have noticed that one of the show’s co-hosts has been missing in January 2023. Now, they want to know who is co-hosting with Ryan Seacrest today.

Kelly Ripa was absent from her usual presenting position during the second week of January. It seems that the news anchor hasn’t gotten off to the best start in the New Year.

In her place, some familiar faces have taken up the presenting role alongside Mr Seacrest. So, let’s take a look at who is co-hosting with Ryan Seacrest.

What happened to Kelly Ripa?

In 2023, Kelly Ripa is taking a break from her hosting role on Live with Kelly and Ryan due to ill health.

Live with Kelly and Ryan’s episode on Tuesday, January 10 saw Kelly and Ryan explain that she had lost her voice.

Ryan said: “Everyone has come into my dressing room saying she can’t really speak, I assume they’re talking about you.”

The two joked that Kelly had been “smoking cigars.”

Kelly said: “Yesterday, after work, around 2 pm, my voice just left the building. I had no voice at all.”

Who is co-hosting with Ryan Seacrest today?

After Tuesday’s episode, Kelly took some time off from Live with Kelly and Ryan and some familiar faces stepped in to co-host with Ryan.

Wednesday, January 11’s episode saw Carson Cressley hosting alongside Ryan. Déjà Vu Parker was the show’s co-host on Thursday, January 12.

Jenny Mollen stepped in for Kelly on Friday, January 13.

Per the show’s website, Kelly is due to return to her role on Monday, January 16. She and Ryan are set to interview Nathan Fillion and Heidi Gardner.

Who is Jenny Mollen?

Filling in for Kelly during Friday’s episode was Jenny Mollen.

She’s a 43-year-old New York Times bestselling author and actress.

Jenny is married to American Pie actor Jason Biggs. Speaking on Live with Kelly And Ryan, she said that she met her husband on Friday 13. The couple has two children together.

Some of Jenny’s publications include City Of Likes, I Like You Just the Way I Am, and Live Fast Die Hot.

She has 428k Instagram followers at @jennymollen.

