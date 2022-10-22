









Chrisley Knows Best fans have followed the lives of Todd, Julie, Nanny Faye, and the rest of the family for years. The USA Network show first launched in 2014 when Chase Chrisley was 18 years old. Now, he and his sister, Savannah, star in their own series on E! Entertainment called Growing Up Chrisley.

Since viewers first met the Chrisleys, the family has experienced many ups and downs. However, there is much to celebrate in October 2022 for Todd and the gang as Chase is officially engaged. So, let’s take a look at who Emmy Medders is…

Who is Emmy Medders?

Emmy Medders hails from Columbus, Georgia, and found fame appearing on Chrisley Knows Best and Growing Up Chrisley alongside Chase.

She’s 27 years old in 2022, according to Republic World, and per her LinkedIn page, attended The University of Georgia.

Emmy currently lives in Nashville, Tennessee, and has 130K followers on Instagram at @emmymedders.

Chase’s proposal

Pulling out all the stops on October 5, Chase got down on one knee and proposed to his girlfriend.

Just as Kanye proposed to Kim in a baseball stadium, Chase also opted for a huge statement for his proposal and popped the question at First Horizon Baseball Stadium in Tennessee.

People reports that Chase also laid 175,000 rose petals in the shape of a heart and Emmy’s ring is a 3.5-carat oval diamond.

Chase and Emmy are yet to start planning their wedding, but they’ve agreed that they both love Charleston, South Carolina as a location for the Big Day.

How long have Chase and Emmy been together?

Chase and Emmy met many years ago but went public with their relationship in 2020.

The two broke up briefly in 2021 but things are clearly back on track and better than ever, judging by their recent engagement.

Us Weekly reports that Julie and Todd are huge supporters of Chase and Emmy’s relationship and judging by Twitter, many fans are loving that they’re together, too.

