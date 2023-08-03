Reality TV fans are wondering who Gabby Windey is dating in 2023 as the Bachelor alum appears on The View. Looking back at her time as a Bachelor and Bachelorette star, Gabby said that she had “such an amazing experience dating all those men.”

Gabby Windey, 32, first appeared on The Bachelor in 2022 during Clayton Echard’s season 26. She later became The Bachelorette alongside Rachel Recchia in 2022 on season 19. Gabby ended up getting engaged to Erich Schwer on the show. However, she said that things have now “changed.”

Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

Who is Gabby Windey dating?

Speaking on The View on August 2, 2023, Gabby Windey explained that she’s been dating someone for a “couple months.”

The former Bachelorette said that she had been keeping things “a little more private,” because “it’s a bigger conversation.”

Wanting to “live her truth and her story,” Gabby said on The View that she’s “dating a girl.”

Sunny Hostin said that she didn’t see the “twist” coming, and Gabby replied: “Not even me.”

Gabby ‘navigated through shame’

During her time on The View, Gabby explained her relationship status and said that had to “navigate through shame” before

She said: “I think it was always a whisper in me that just got louder and louder. And I didn’t really know to pay attention to it.”

Gabby added: “When this happens, there’s some shame obviously surrounding it. So, I think I had to navigate through the shame, like what is it? where’s it coming from?”

Robby Hoffman is Gabby’s ‘girl’

Joy Behar asked Gabby if it’s “girls now, that’s it?” to which she replied: “I think so. I think it’s just like my girl, she’s the best.”

The Bachelorette star said that she’s 32 years old and now knows what she wants.

Taking to Instagram on August 2, Gabby shared a snap with her partner, Robby Hoffman, and captioned the post: “Told you I’m a girls girl!!”

Robby also shared an IG post on the same day. She writes that she’s a comedian and TV writer in her bio.

Gabby’s girlfriend hails from Brooklyn, New York, and is 34 years old.