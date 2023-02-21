Mama June has married Justin Stroud yet again. The couple tied the knot on February 18, almost a year after their first ‘secret wedding’ in March 2022. We take a look into June’s new husband Justin Stroud, including his age and how he’s making his net worth.

The ceremony took place in Florida, and Mama June said it was “the first time the family had been together since 2014.” Her four daughters, including Honey Boo Boo, walked their mom down the aisle.

We take a closer look into Justin Stroud, and why Mama June is so ‘grateful’ for her new husband.

Who is Justin Stroud?

Justin Stroud is Mama June’s husband. The star first hinted at her boyfriend in October 2021, posting just a peek of his tatted arm on her Instagram stories.

He is an auto mechanic who hails from Alabama. At 35 years of age, Justin Stroud and Mama June have an age gap of 8 years, as she is 43.

The pair met on TikTok, and Mama June revealed to HollywoodLife in an exclusive podcast interview that Justin didn’t know she was famous.

The couple first wed in March 2022, in a courthouse ceremony in Georgia, after knowing each other for less than a year.

Justin can be found on Instagram @officialsmallz1.

Justin Stroud’s net worth is set to rise

Justin Stroud’s net worth is unknown, however, it seems like his net worth is set to rise as his newfound fame has opened opportunities for him.

Mama June’s husband has already appeared on the WE tv show, Mama June: Road to Redemption, and is set to appear in the new series which premiers in May.

Justin is now also on Cameo where he charges £17 ($20) for a personalized video and £42($50) for a business video.

As for his wife, Celebrity Networth reports that June Shannon has a net worth of $50,000.

Mama June is ‘grateful’ to have met Justin after previous relationships

Speaking about Justin for the first time on her show, Mama June said: “I’m grateful for the person that I found — Justin. I do have a wonderful man right here.”

“Justin is a lot different than Geno, Sugarbear, or any other man who has been in my life,” she says. “Honestly, he’s showin’ me how somebody can actually be treated well.”

In 2014, reports claimed Mama June was seen talking to Mark McDaniel, prompting Here Comes Honey Boo Boo’s ‘immediate’ cancellation off the air.

Mark McDaniel was convicted of assaulting a child in 2004 according to the Daily Mail. He pleaded guilty to the charges he faced and served a 10-year prison sentence in a jail in Georgia.

A spokesperson for the TLC told ABC News in a statement at the time:

“Supporting the health and welfare of these remarkable children is our only priority. TLC is faithfully committed to the children’s ongoing comfort and well-being.”

The Here Comes Honey Boo Boo star Mama June has denied having a relationship with Mark McDaniel.

The wedding will be featured in an upcoming episode of Mama June: FamilyCrisis premiering May 5 at 9 p.m. ET on WE tv.

