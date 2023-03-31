The trailer for season 15 of the Real Housewives of Atlanta is here and it seems that we’re all in for a lot of drama, but no one is really surprised. One moment from the trailer that is grabbing fans’ attention is the mention of Kandi Burruss’ cousin who was shot last year. We tell you exactly who Melvin Jones is and the details about the situation.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta is back for season 15 and Bravo has teased fans with a glimpse of what’s to come in a tantalizing teaser released on Twitter. Though the whole season looks gripping, fans were particularly interested in what happened to Kandi Burruss‘ cousin. Melvin Jones was shot last year, which seems to have put lots of the gang on edge.

Who is Kandi Burruss’ cousin?

Kandi’s cousin is Melvin Jones and the two are very close. Melvin is the kitchen manager at Old Lady Gang and the chef and Blaze Steak and Seafood. Both of these restaurants are owned by Kandi and her husband, Todd Tucker.

Though he doesn’t appear too often on RHOA, he’s part of the spin-off, Kandi and the Gang with most of her family. Melvin is certainly a family man and not only has a close relationship with Kandi but with Bertha, his grandmother, and his cousin Patrick as well

It’s clear from his Instagram that Kandi Burruss’ cousin is passionate about food. Posting snaps of his food than selfies, it’s clear to see why he works at Kandi’s two restaurants.

Taking his culinary skills to the next level, he shared an updated logo for the next stage of his cooking adventures.

The 31-year-old has also been open about his time in prison but uses it to inspire others that they can bounce back from anything. That’s just what Melvin has done, who seems to be going from success to success now.

Melvin Jones was shot last year

Unfortunately, it was when he was working at Blaze Steak & Seafood last year that Melvin got shot. Thankfully, the injuries were not life-threatening.

Occurring last September, FOX reported that the incident happened at 7:30 pm when one employee got into a fight with another, resulting in Melvin being shot in the arm. He was immediately transported to hospital where it was deemed his injuries were not fatal or life-changing.

The suspect was later identified and search warrants were issued for his arrest.

Later on in the month, Kandi gave fans an update on how Melvin was doing.

Speaking at a panel, the Real Housewives star said:

“He’s doing fine. He’s getting through it. So since he’s okay, I’m okay. If he wouldn’t have been okay, I wouldn’t have been okay, you know what I mean?”

“He’s at home, he’s healing. He’s fine. I mean, he’s not fine but he’s [okay].”

Since being shot, Melvin has still regularly updated his Instagram with his delicious food endeavors. In his first post after the incident, he told his followers he was “getting better,” with many wishing him a speedy recovery.

It’s not clear how much he’ll appear in the next series of RHOA, especially as he wasn’t regularly involved anyway. What can be hoped for is an insight into what happened from the family’s side.

Real Housewives of Atlanta is back

What the trailer definitely confirms is that the much-loved USA reality TV show is coming back to our screens.

Not only is Kandi back, but season 15 will see Kenya Moore, Shereé Whitfield, Drew Sidora, Marlo Hampton, and Sanya Richards-Ross return too. Though fans will see Monyetta Shaw as well, she’ll be back as a friend, joined by new friend Courtney Rhodes.

Fans will be hoping that in amongst the drama, Kandi’s beef with LaTocha is mentioned after the latter released a new album.

RHOA is back on May 7 at 8/7c on Bravo. All new episodes will be available the next day on Peacock.