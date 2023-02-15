Kyle Richards is a Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills stalwart, having starred in the reality series since 2010, but not many people know much about her first husband, Guraish Aldjufrie.

From Lisa Renna to Kim Richards, the stars of the Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills have shared just about everything there is to know about themselves on our TV screens for more than a decade.

From fights to first dates, breakups, newborns, and marriages, the Housewives have broadcasted virtually every major milestone across the nation, but there are still some aspects of their lives that we don’t know too much about.

One example is Kyle Richards‘ first husband, Guraish Aldjufrie, whose marriage and subsequent divorce to Richards took place years before the Real Housewives even existed. Here’s everything we know about the pair.

Inside the marriage of Kyle Richards and first husband Guraish Aldjufrie

According to reports from Screen Rant, Richards and first met back in the 80s and the setting that they met in couldn’t have been much more of an 80s vibe – a Tina Turner concert!

Though Aldjufrie, who is Indonesian and of Arabic and Dutch descent, reportedly didn’t speak Engish at the time, he still asked Richards on a date and the pair began seeing one another soon after.

Photo by MEGA/GC Images

Aldjufrie and Richards tied the knot in 1998, the same year Richards gave birth to their daughter Farrah Brittany, though the marriage was short-lived. Having separated just two years later in 1990, Aldjufrie and Richards officially divorced one another in 1992.

Aldjufrie is said to now reside in Southeast Asia, where he runs a successful real estate business and rumor has it he has even done business with Richard’s current husband, Mauricio Umansky, who is also in the real estate market.

Kyle Richards opened up about Aldjufrie divorce in season 12

While their marriage was short-lived, it appears that to this day, Richards and Aldjufrie remain on good terms with one another.

During a conversation in Season 12 about ex-husbands, Richards had only good things to say about her ex-man, telling the other Housewives: “My ex-husband (Aldjufrie) never got re-married and I feel so bad because, honestly, he’s such a good guy.”

“He loved me, we had a beautiful daughter together, I loved him and I was just too young to be married,” Richards continued before adding that in spite of their divorce, their care for one another “never went away”.

Those with a sharp Real Housewives memory will remember that Aldjufrie made the briefest of cameos on the show back in the reunion episode of season 1, when he was on camera during his daughter Farrah’s graduation.

Farrah pays Father’s Day tribute to the best ‘dads’

Like her mother, it would appear that Farah has remained on good terms with her father, despite her parent’s early divorce.

Taking to Instagram on Father’s Day 2022, she shared an adorable snap of the pair that appeared to be dated back to 1991, writing: “Happy Fathers Day to the bestttt dads in the entire world”.

“I count my blessings everyday to have such incredible men in my life… love you all”

Though Aldjufrie is Farrah’s birth father, the use of ‘dads’ as opposed to ‘dad’ was a nod to Umansky, who has been in Farrah’s life since she was a very young age.

The pair regularly share snaps together, and the real estate mogul is clearly viewed as something of a second father figure to the Buying Beverly Hills star.