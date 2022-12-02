Southern Hospitality, a spin-off of Southern Charm, has landed on Bravo. The show follows Leva Bonaparte as she manages her staff at Republic Garden & Lounge, which she owns with her husband Lamar. But who is Lamar Bonaparte?

The show lets viewers into the hectic life of Leva and her larger-than-life staff, but we don’t see much of her husband, so fans, of course, want to know more about him.

We look into Lamar Bonaparte, his life, and his relationship with Leva.

Who is Lamar Bonaparte?

Lamar and Leva are business partners as well as long-standing partners in love. Lamar has been in the hospitality industry for 20 years and, alongside wife Leva, has renovated and transformed nightclubs and restaurants in the Charleston area. They also have several restaurants and clubs of their own, including Republic Garden & Lounge, which is highlighted on the show.

Speaking about being in business with her husband to Daily Dish, Leva said: “He’s sort of like a strong silent type in all things. Even when it boils down to the business, he’ll kind of walk in, see what he needs to and go.

“I’m more of the ‘people person’ and I do try to go the extra mile. We don’t always agree on how to run business, which I think makes us great business partners.”

Lamar and Leva Bonaparte’s relationship

Lamar and Leva have been married since April 2013 after meeting on Leva’s 29th birthday. In an episode of Southern Charm season 7, Leva said she was drawn to “his intelligence and creativity.” They welcomed a son, Lamar Jr, aka, Little, in 2018.

Unlike Leva, husband Lamar seems to be pretty private online and on TV. However, son Lamar Jr stole viewers’ hearts when he appeared on Southern Charm in November 2020.

Fans are hoping he’ll be making more appearances onscreen in Southern Hospitality!

Fans want to see more of Lamar

Of course, with any new show fans have taken to Twitter to express their opinions. One of the things that has got fans talking is the lack of Lamar on the show.

Some fans want to see how the pair work as a duo, whereas some want to see Lamar for other reasons…

Perhaps we’ll see more of Lamar Bonaparte in future episodes? Let’s hope so!

