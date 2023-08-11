The History Channel brings a brand new installment of Alone to screens in 2023. Season 10 is described as the “toughest yet,” as 10 contestants do all they can to survive and bag themselves a cash prize of $500,000. Let’s take a look at who is left on Alone season 10.

Since its launch on June 8, 2023, the Alone contestants have fought for survival. Ten episodes later and almost all of the survivalists have been wiped out of the running. The History Channel series rounds off its tenth season on August 17 with its final and 11th episode.

Credit: History Channel/Alone

Meet the Alone season 10 contestants

The History Channel’s Alone season 10 kicked off with 10 contestants.

The brave contestants attempt to last as long as they can with just 10 survival tools in Northern Saskatchewan, Canada.

Who is left on Alone season 10?

As Alone season 10 episode 10 airs, three survivalists remain on the show.

High school teacher Alan, business owner Wyatt, and carpenter Mikey are competing in season 10 in episode 10.

Mikey’s son, Nick turned five years old during the time he was on Alone. The History Channel star sang his son a Happy Birthday and showed the toys he’d made him while in the wilderness.

Wyatt said he was willing to fight with “every tooth and nail” he’s got to see his dad join him at the end of the show.

Alan revealed that he’d always aimed to reach Day 50 of the show. Although he managed to do that during episode 10, he explained he still wanted to carry on to win season 10.

Contestants ‘can’t quit’ for huge cash prize

As the men’s fiftieth day in bone-chilling temperatures arrived, they reflected on their reasons for taking part in the show and many were emotional about missing their families.

Speaking through tears in episode 10, Mikey said he “can’t quit,” as there was “too much riding on it.”

The contestant said he wished the other men would quit so that he could go home to his family.

WATCH ALONE ON THE HISTORY CHANNEL THURSDAYS AT 9/8C