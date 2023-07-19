Charity Lawson is looking for her future husband on The Bachelorette season 20. The drama is coming through thick and fast during the 2023 show with arguments breaking out between the contestants. Amid the chaos, Charity has formed some meaningful connections with some men. So, who is left on The Bachelorette 2023?

As tensions rise between some of the Bachelorette season 20 cast, others are focused on their relationship with Charity. Dotun Olubeko can be seen saying he feels “on top of the world,” during the ABC show. However, the mid-season trailer shows Charity having to make some tough decisions through tears.

Who is left on The Bachelorette 2023?

As of July 17’s episode, the fourth episode of season 20, Charity’s remaining suitors are:

During episode 4, Caleb Balgaard, Michael Barbour, and John Buresh went home. Brayden Bowers, who fans said had “red flag” earrings, quit the show the same week.

Get to know Charity’s final six

Aaron Bryant is a 29-year-old software salesman who hails from Katy, Texas.

He’s made the final six on The Bachelorette along with Dotun Olubeko, who is 30 and hails from Fresno, California.

Dotun works as an Integrative Medicine Specialist.

Joey Graziadei is a tennis pro who lives in Hawaii. He’s 27 years old.

The youngest of the group is Sean McLaughlin. He’s 25 years old, hails from Troy, New York, and works as a software sales rep.

Tanner Courtad is a 30-year-old mortgage lender, who is from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Lastly, biomedical scientist Xavier Bonner is 27 and comes from Euclid, Ohio.

She voted finalists to have ‘best body and style’

During an appearance on Live with Kelly and Mark, Charity gave her take on some of the guys vying for her heart.

When it came to who had “the best style,” Charity gave that title to Tanner.

She also said that Dotun had “the best body.”

Charity said that Joey was the “best kisser” of the group.

Xavier was awarded “best brain,” and Sean was unfortunately given “best pot stirrer.”

When Mark asked Charity which man is “the best one to walk away in the sunset with,” she said: “Aaron B.”

