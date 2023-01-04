Todd Chrisley and his wife Julie face a combined 19 years in prison but are still taking to the airwaves via Chrisley Confessions. Mark Braddock was mentioned during the December 29 episode of the podcast.

Mark is a former business associate of Todd’s. He is known for testifying in the Chrisley’s court case, for accusing Todd of engaging in an affair with him, and for turning the Chrisleys into the FBI according to the Daily Mail.

The subject of Mark and his claims against Todd came up on Chrisley Confessions as Todd sat down to speak with his son, Chase.

Who is Mark Braddock?

Mark Braddock is a former business associate of Todd Chrisley’s.

On his LinkedIn page, he writes that he held the position of Vice President at Executive Asset Management, LLC.

He also writes that he had the job for seven and a half years from 2005 which was based in Atlanta, Georgia.

Fifty-seven-year-old Braddock testified in the Chrisley‘s trial in November 2022 and said that he and Todd allegedly engaged in an affair in the early 2000s as per the Daily Mail.

Mark Braddock mentioned on Chrisley Confessions

Just weeks before Todd is due to begin his prison sentence at FCI Pensacola, he took to his podcast to speak about Braddock and his claims.

Speaking on the December 29 episode of Chrisley Confessions, Todd spoke of Mark and described him as a “toad.”

Todd said: “…The thing that has insulted me the most is that out of all of these 54 years, for me to finally be accused of being with a man, it would be someone that looked like Mark Braddock.”

“…I mean somebody who looks like a thumb.”

Chase added that Mark’s “story changed five times.”

The father and son also claimed that Mark was a “documented thief” and a “documented liar” who said that he was “out for revenge.”

Mark and his wife are still together

Mark Braddock alleged that he and Todd had an affair while both married to their wives in the early 2000s.

He is still with his wife of over 35 years according to Daily Mail. He and Leslie have reportedly been together since 1987.

Braddock has also continued working at his job as a partner at Pontchartrain Resources Group. Per LinkedIn, he’s been working there since 2012 and lives in Florida.

