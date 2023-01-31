Following the success of Bad Girls Club, a spin-off show called Baddies South came through with a new cast. But, what is Rollie Pollie‘s real name? Let’s find out more about the Rollie from Baddies South and her age.

Interestingly, it is not the first time that Rollie Pollie has appeared in the Zeus Network series. In 2020, she became a contestant on One Mo’ Chance.

However, her fame skyrocketed once she joined the cast of the second season of Baddies South. Still, not a lot of information is known about the star and the reason behind her stage name, Rollie Pollie, and her age.

Who is Rollie Pollie from Baddies South? Real name revealed

She is known as Rollie Pollie but her real name is Gia Mayham. Referring to herself as a ‘Rollie Polie Snack Mealz’, the reality star became a fan-favorite during the series.

Despite the occasional drama on the show, fans love her extrovertive character and confidence. Gia’s fans labeled her as ‘Queen’ because of her many talents, including acting and singing.

Gia is also mom of a 14-year-old son named David. However, no details about the father have been disclosed.

How old is Rollie Pollie and is she on Instagram?

Rollie Pollie was born on September 12, 1992. Based on her birth date, her zodiac sign is Virgo.

Fans can now only follow her through Twitter with the username @RPSnackMealz. The reality star is no longer on Instagram.

Gia is now focused on her music career. She occasionally updates her fans through her Twitter account. Earlier this month, Gia released her latest song, ‘Step’.

Rollie Pollie’s net worth reflects her popularity

Gia has been in the show business for a few years. Naturally, her net worth has risen as she has worked on television and social media.

As reported by Infoanthemz, the 30-year-old has amassed an estimated net worth of $500,000. She is considered one of the highest earners from the cast of Baddies South.

