Saturday Night Live is back in 2023. SNL’s February 4 episode saw Miss Jenny appear on stage alongside host Pedro Pascal.

After the holiday break, SNL returned with some huge huge celebrities and musical artists including Aubrey Plaza, Sam Smith, Michael B Jordan, and Lil Baby.

During SNL season 48, a character named Miss Jenny made a surprise appearance on the show. Fans can’t get enough of her comedy skit with Narcos actor Pedro.

SNL welcomes Miss Jenny

During the February 4 SNL episode, Pedro Pascal had fans entertained with his ‘Fancam Assembly’ segment.

The Game of Thrones actor played the role of a teacher during the SNL sketch. Joining Pedro, AKA Mr Ben, on stage was ‘Miss Jenny’.

Sarah Paulson appeared alongside Mr Ben on the Saturday night show as Miss Jenny.

Mr Ben asked: “Why is Miss Jenny mommy?” on the show and Sarah Paulson joined him on stage.

The two teachers said that they were “in love” during their sketch and went along with their students nicknaming them “mommy” and “daddy.”

Who is Sarah Paulson?

Sarah Paulson surprised fans when she starred on SNL as a guest on February 4.

The 48-year-old actor rose to fame on American Gothic, Jack & Jill, and now stars in American Horror Story, Ratched, and American Crime Story.

She was born in Tampa, Florida, and has over 4 million followers on Instagram at @mssarahcatharinepaulson.

SNL star is married

Although Sarah Paulson guest starred on SNL as Pedro Pascal’s colleague and love interest, she’s actually married in real life to someone else.

Sarah and her partner, Holland Taylor, have been together since 2015.

Holland is 80 years old and is best known for playing Evelyn Harper in Two and a Half Men.

