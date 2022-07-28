











Who is the host of Press Your Luck 2022? Many fans of the ABC show are asking the same question following the revival of the hit game show. Press Your Luck first aired on TV in 1983 and ran for three years until 1986. Nowadays, the show famous for the ‘Whammy’ is back on ABC and there’s a lot of money to be won…

Press Your Luck kicked off on July 7th, 2022 and features a recognisable host. She guides the contestants through the game show and the player with the most cash and prizes at the end of the show is the winner. So, let’s find out more about who the host of Press Your Luck is in 2022.

PRESS YOUR LUCK – Its Gettin Hot In Here Elizabeth Banks returns to host Press Your Luck for its fourth and wildest season yet, and helps contestants try to win those BIG BUCKS. The stakes have never been higher as contestants try to avoid the iconic and devilish WHAMMY for a chance at life-changing cash and prizes. Banks is joined by contestants Gina Mertz (hometown: Roseville, California), Jordon Friend (hometown: Sacramento, California) and Cathy Adams (hometown: Tacoma, Washington). The season premiere episode airs THURSDAY, JULY 7 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC (John Fleenor/ABC via Getty Images) CATHY ADAMS, ELIZABETH BANKS

Who has hosted Press Your Luck?

The original CBS series of Press Your Luck was hosted by Peter Tomarken.

He hailed from New York and presented the show until 1986.

In 2006 an episode of Press Your Luck was dedicated to Peter and his wife Kathleen as they passed away in a plane crash in the same year.

Who is the host of Press Your Luck 2022?

The revival of Press Your Luck, which kicked off in 2019, is presented by actress Elizabeth Banks.

Elizabeth hails from Pittsfield, Massachusetts and is 48 years old.

She’s been presenting the ABC show for the past three years. Neil Ross is the voice of The Whammy and the show’s narrator in 2022.

Press Your Luck fans love Elizabeth Banks

Viewers of Press Your Luck appear to be loving Elizabeth Banks as the show’s host, judging by their tweets.

She is an actress famed for huge roles such as Effie Trinket in The Hunger Games and Gail Abernathy-McKadden in Pitch Perfect.

Elizabeth also had roles in Catch Me If You Can, Role Models, The Forty-Year-Old Virgin and Invincible. She also played Dr Kim Briggs in Scrubs.

She married Max Handelman in 2003 and the couple has two children. With 3.6M followers on Instagram, find Elizabeth under the handle @elizabethbanks.

