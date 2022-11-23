









Fans of The Bachelor are keen to know who the next Bachelor is in 2023. After The Bachelorette wrapped in September and Bachelor in Paradise finished on November 22, ABC viewers are in need of their next installment of the dating show.

The ABC series has been running 2002 and has seen many women vying after the hearts of various Bachelors. The Bachelorette kicked off a year later and the 2022 series of the show saw not one, but two ladies looking for love as Bachelorettes.

After 26 seasons, The Bachelor is set to return in 2023. So, let’s find out more about who the next bachelor is and which Bachelorette season he previously starred in.

Who is the next Bachelor in 2023?

When The Bachelorette season 19 wrapped up in September 2022, the next Bachelor was announced.

Host of both shows, Jesse Palmer, said on The Bachelorette’s final episode that the Bachelor for 2023 is set to be Zach Shallcross.

Zach was a contestant on The Bachelorette season 19 and he had a romance with Rachel Recchia.

Get to know Zach Shallcross

When Zach first appeared on Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey’s Bachelorette season, he was 25 years old and worked as a tech executive.

Zach hails from Anaheim Hills in California. Before finding reality TV fame, he was based in Texas working his tech job.

The Bachelorette star is now 26 years old and he’s ready to give love another shot on The Bachelor in 2023.

Speaking to Jesse Palmer following the announcement that he’s the next Bachelor, Zach said that he had “no words” to describe how it felt to be chosen. He also said that he was “really nervous,” and that the news was yet to “sink in.”

Many people were clearly keen to see Zach as the next Bachelor as audience members could be seen holding banners that read: “Zachelor Nation,” and “Zach for Bach.”

Zach can be found on Instagram with over 60k followers at @zachshall.

When does Zach’s Bachelor season start?

Speaking on The Bachelorette, Zach said that he’s ready to find “his person,” on the show.

He spent tonnes of time with his family following his heartbreak from Rachel and said that he also hit the gym a lot in preparation for the show.

Fans can expect to see the new Bachelor airing on ABC from Monday, January 23, 2023.

