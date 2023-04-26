The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch is back for season 4 alongside leads investigator Travis S Taylor, who has worked with NASA.

Season 4 of The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch looks at paranormal activity in a remote region in Utah, while following a group of experts and scientists who are trying to find answers to strange sightings and paranormal mysteries.

We take a closer look into Travis S Taylor and his time on the hit History Channel show.

Who is Travis S Taylor on The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch?

Travis Taylor is an engine aerospace engineer, scientist, and science fiction author.

The star has PhDs in Optical Science and Engineering, Aerospace Systems Engineering, and master’s degrees in Physics and Astronomy.

Taylor may be familiar to Discovery viewers as he also starred in National Geographic Channel’s Rocket City Rednecks which aired from 2011–2013.

Travis S Taylor has worked with NASA

For the past two decades, Travis has worked on various programs for the Department of Defence and NASA.

As per his Linkedin, Travis is currently working on several advanced propulsion concepts, very large space telescopes, space-based beamed energy systems, and next-generation space launch concepts.

It seems like the star has seen his fair share of interesting things during his career. Speaking to ABC on some of the phenomena experienced on the ranch Travis said: “We’ve had people that have been exposed to microwave and/or acoustic energies that have caused them to be put in the hospital.

On the topic of skeptics, he said: “I’m not going to try and convince skeptics. What I’m going to do is do the experiments and report the data as the scientific methods trained us to do.”

Meet the Skinwalker Ranch star on Instagram

Travis can be found on Instagram @travis.s.taylor314. At the time of writing, he has just over 8k followers.

The star is not hugely active on the account, however, activity has picked up since the release of Skinwalker Ranch season 4 dropped, so fans can head over there to see sneak peeks before the episode airs.

Going from his Instagram comments, it seems like fans are loving the new series.

One wrote: “Excellent show and just keeps getting better!”

“Oh my gosh!! I wanna see this experiment so much!! Can’t wait!!” exclaimed another excited fan.