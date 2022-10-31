









Following the Halloween special which aired on October 30, 2022, many fans of the show are asking who plays the character of Drunk Uncle on SNL. Drunk Uncle returned for the special episode after a period of absence and joined the likes of Colin Jost on the NBC show.

Drunk Uncle provided a five-minute ‘weekend update’ while on the show which many fans have tweeted about since. Some are hailing him as “a national treasure” and others are simply pleased to see him back on screen. Drunk Uncle is a recurring character on SNL, so let’s find out more about him…

Drunk Uncle returns

On Saturday, October 30, Drunk Uncle made an appearance on SNL wearing a witches hat.

His five-minute sketch, ‘Weekend Update’, had many viewers entertained, judging by their tweets.

Drunk Uncle appeared on the show to explain why he doesn’t like Halloween during his sketch.

Who plays Drunk Uncle on SNL?

Drunk Uncle is played by Bobby Moynihan. Bobby has frequently appeared on SNL in the past as Drunk Uncle but hasn’t been seen on the NBC show since 2017.

He played the character from 2008 until 2017 per Forbes. So, his reappearance in 2022 was something of a surprise for fans.

Bobby Moynihan was born on January 31, 1977, and hails from New York.

He got married in 2016 and he and his wife, Brynn O’Malley, welcomed a daughter in 2017.

Find Bobby on Instagram where he has 216K followers at @bibbymoynihan.

View Instagram Post

Fans dub character ‘national treasure’

Fans appear to have fallen in love with Drunk Uncle all over again since his Halloween segment. One wrote that they think that it was the best sketch Bobby had “ever done”.

Many tweeted that they “missed” Drunk Uncle and others said it was their favorite SNL episode.

Another said: “Drunk Uncle is a NATIONAL TREASURE!!”.

Someone else tweeted: “It’s like you’ve NEVER left, Drunk Uncle. Epic laughs! I wonder how @sethmeyers will take to being ‘mistaken’ for Colin, though. #SNL We’ve missed you, @bibbymoynihan !”

More “wished” that Drunk Uncle was on every episode of SNL.

WATCH SNL SATURDAYS AT 11:30 PM ET ON NBC

