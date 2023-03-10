Denise Russo, star of the VH1 2011 series X-Life has been found dead at 44. Her death comes 12 years after the show aired.

X-Life debuted in 2011 on VH1 and followed the lives of three extreme athletes and their partners. At the time, Denise was in a relationship with the skateboarder Pierre-Luc Gagnon.

We take a look into Denise Russo amid her tragic passing, as her co-stars mourn her death.

Denise Russo from VH1’s The X Life has been found dead at 44 years old.

TMZ reports that Russo was found unresponsive Sunday on the floor of a friend’s home in San Diego. First responders arrived and attempted to resuscitate her, but she eventually was pronounced dead.

The cause of death is still pending, but the publication reports drug paraphernalia was found at the scene.

Who was Denise Russo?

Denise was part of three couples on the reality TV show X-Life, which aired in 2011 on VH1, home to shows such as Blank Ink Crew.

The show only aired for one series, and at the time, she was with professional skateboarder Pierre-Luc Gagnon.

She starred alongside BMX dirt jumper Cory “Nasty” Nastazio, Nicole Panattoni, Jeremy “Twitch” Stenberg (FMX), and his wife Susie Stenberg.

Pierre and Denise have a son together, Leo, but broke up after the filming of the show.

Her last Instagram post was posted a week ago. A selfie was posted alongside the caption: “Always pouting!”

Susie Stenberg posts tribute to Denise Russo amid her death

Taking to her Instagram story, Susie shared a picture of the two together alongside the caption: “More loyal than most. I’ll miss you, sweet friend. RIP.”

After her death, Susie told TMZ that Denise had reached out to her the night before her death to tell her how much she loved her. Susie also told the publication that Denise was unfortunately homeless and living in her car at the time.

Pierre has not publically spoken about the death, however, fans have sent their condolences in his Instagram comments.

One wrote: “So sorry for your loss. She’s in a better place now. No more pain. Take care of lil Leo. She adored him.”

Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for JS