









Bachelor in Paradise season 8 kicked off on September 27 and familiar faces from the Bachelor franchise were reunited in an attempt to find love for another time. Some of the cast members only appeared on one season of The Bachelor or The Bachelorette, while others have experienced Bachelor in Paradise before.

Jessenia Cruz has fans feeling for her in 2022 as she appears in the new Bachelor in Paradise season. Many are wondering who Jessenia was with on Bachelor in Paradise 2021. So, let’s find out more about her Bachelor journey and what romances she’s been involved in.

Jessenia leaves Bachelor in Paradise

In 2022, Jessenia hasn’t had much luck on Bachelor in Paradise.

During season 8 episode 14 Jessenia and Andrew Spencer had a chat which revealed that he still had feelings for Teddi Wright.

After Andrew explained that he is still in love with Teddi, Jessenia made the decision to leave the show.

She said: “It’s clear that we just don’t see eye-to-eye in this situation, which is why I’m leaving Paradise, Andrew.”

Who was Jessenia with on Bachelor in Paradise 2021?

Texas native Jessenia not only appears on this year’s BiP, but she also starred in the 2021 series.

Jessenia had feelings for Ivan Hall but gave her rose to Chris Conran during a ceremony. Chris later formed feelings for someone else and quit the show with Alana Milne in week 3.

Jessenia was eliminated in week 3.

She also appeared in the 25th season of The Bachelor which saw women vying for the love of Matt James. During one of their dates, Jessenia expressed her feelings for Matt, but he ended the show with Rachael Kirkconnell.

Fans want to see her happy

Following BiP season 8 episode 14, many fans took to Twitter to say that they’d like to see Jessenia happy.

The 30-year-old hasn’t had much luck on the shows when it comes to finding love. One fan wrote: “Hold on, I’m confused. Why are y’all acting like Jessenia doesn’t deserve some closure and an honest conversation here? #BachelorInParadise”

Another tweeted: “Manifesting Jessenia finding an emotionally available man that puts her first and treats her like the queen she is SOON. #BachelorInParadise.”

However, some people weren’t ‘team Jessenia’, tweeting: “Hate to say it but. Didn’t Jessenia do this last summer to Ivan? You gotta expect coming in later that this would’ve happened.”

