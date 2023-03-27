A WLBT news anchor has reportedly been fired for saying “fo shizzle my n*zzle” on air in March 2023.

Viewers of the Mississippi news station are divided over the decision to fire the news anchor, judging by their tweets.

The WLBT anchor and meteorologist had been working in the field for over two decades.

The reported firing comes after rapper Snoop Dogg’s lyrics were repeated on the news show in 2023. However, previous racially insensitive remarks have also come to light.

Who is the reportedly fired news anchor?

Barbara ‘Barbie’ Bassett has reportedly been fired from her position at WLBT in March 2023.

A report from Vicksburg Daily News confirms that the news anchor doesn’t work at WLBT anymore: “Vicksburg Daily News reached out to a source at WLBT who confirmed Bassett is no longer with the station.”

Barbie Bassett is no longer listed as one of the network’s staff members on the ‘meet the team’ page.

Why did the news anchor say ‘fo shizzle my n*zzle’?

During a news segment on WLBT in 2023, Barbara Bassett said the words “fo shizzle my n*zzle” live on air.

Snoop Dogg’s wine was promoted on the news show before Barbara repeated his lyrics.

Barbara previously made racially insensitive comments while on air and apologized for it.

An official statement from Barbara, posted in October 2022, can be seen on the WLBT website.

However, it appears that her latest comments on air have had her removed from her news anchor role.

Barbie writes about being in a ‘storm’

Following the repetition of Snoop Dogg lyrics on WLBT, Barbara took to Instagram to share that she was in a “storm.”

Her post reads: “The devil whispered in my ear: Your not strong enough to withstand this storm. I whispered back: You’re.”

She hasn’t taken to Instagram since March 14.

Many of Barbie’s followers have taken to the comments section of her posts to ask why she was “fired,” and many called on Snoop Dogg to “help her out.”