Peter Tarantino, the certified public accountant (CPA) who worked for Todd Chrisley, has been handed a prison sentence along with the Chrisleys. Todd and Julie were sentenced for bank fraud and tax evasion on November 21, 2022.

Chrisley Knows Best first aired on USA Network in 2014 and, over the years, fans have grown to love the family. However, their reality TV fame has come to a crashing halt. Todd will serve 12 years in prison while his wife Julie will serve seven.

Attention has also turned to Tarantino, the CPA responsible for filing Todd Chrisley’s taxes and finances, with some wondering what sentence he received.

Who was Todd Chrisley’s CPA and how long will he serve in jail?

Todd Chrisley’s CPA was Peter Tarantino. Todd was sentenced to 12 years in prison in November 2022 after he and his wife Julie were convicted of tax evasion and bank fraud.

Per court documents from The United States Attorney’s Office Northern District of Georgia, dated June 7, 2022, Tarantino “was found guilty of filing two false corporate tax returns on behalf of the Chrisleys’ company.”

More specifically it states: “Tarantino was also convicted of filing two false corporate tax returns for the loan-out company, which falsely claimed that the company earned no money and made no distributions in 2015 and 2016.”

On the same day Todd and Julie were sentenced, Peter Tarantino was also sentenced to 36 months in prison. He will begin serving his sentence on May 1, 2023 as he is still recovering from hip surgery.

Attorney claims Tarantino failed CPA exam ‘many times’

During the trial, Tarantino’s attorney claimed his client was “in over his head,” Insider reports. Danny Griffin said his client “failed the CPA exam many times over 20 years.”

The attorney added Tarantino was “unqualified to have taken on the Chrisleys’ finances.” Tarantino’s accounting firm is marketed online as providing “close personal attention” for clients.

The firm is based in Roswell, Georgia. Tarantino’s bio on his website states he hails from New York and his professional memberships include AICPA and GSCPA.

Court documents from June quote James E Dorsey, special agent in charge of the IRS criminal investigation, as claiming: “Todd Chrisley, Julie Chrisley and their certified public accountant, Peter Tarantino, conspired to evade the assessment and payment of the Chrisley’s income taxes. The Chrisleys and Tarantino knew the law was clear on taxable income and who is required to file and pay taxes.”

