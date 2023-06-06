USA Network’s Race to Survive: Alaska culminated in a fierce grand finale in June. Fans of the show are eager to find out who won Race to Survive: Alaska 2023. The show’s contestants had to overcome the brutal elements of Alaska, navigating across the unforgiving land without food or shelter.

Eight duos began their adventure on the USA Network show on April 3. However, just hours into the race, one contestant was evacuated. Week after week, the show’s competitors battled their way through. Some ended up injured, more had to deal with bear encounters. However, one duo managed to make it to the very end, bagging a cash prize.

Who wins Race to Survive: Alaska 2023?

Race to Survive: Alaska rounded off its tough competition on Monday, June 5.

The eight competing couples had been whittled down to just three during episode 10.

Cason and Bella Crane, Max Djenohan and Christian Junka, and Wilson and Oliver Hoogendorn were the final three teams competing.

It was Wilson, 23, and Oliver, 25, who were crowned the champions of the 2023 series.

Meet the Race to Survive: Alaska winners

Wilson and Oliver Hoogendorn are brothers who hail from Nome, Alaska.

They were the show’s “home team,” and “wanted to represent everyone well,” reports TV Insider.

The brothers spent six weeks “starving,” but it clearly paid off as they were crowned the show’s winning team on June 5.

The two have honed their wilderness skills their whole lives as they hunt moose, seals, and whales using traditional methods, writes USA Network.

Find Oliver on Instagram at @the_hoog and Wilson at @wilson.hoogendorn.

What do the USA Network stars win?

As well as being crowned the winners of Race to Survive: Alaska, Oliver, and Wilson bagged themselves a $500,000 cash prize.

Oliver works as a commercial fisherman and Wilson is a gold diver so it appears that their skills and endurance already earn them a living.

Despite bagging a huge cash prize, the brothers told TV Insider that when they grabbed the last medallion their minds were on getting home and eating.

Wilson said: “I just wanted food.”

When it comes to what they plan to do with their prize money, they said they’ll “probably spend it on lumber, uniforms for the cross-country team, as well as building houses and donating to a food bank.”

CATCH UP WITH RACE TO SURVIVE: ALASKA ON USA NETWORK