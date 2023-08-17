After weeks of battling it out, the Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars winner was announced on August 16, 2023. During the Fox show’s finale, three finalists had a chance to explain to the Michelin-starred chef and businessman why they should win. So, who won Gordon Ramsay Food Stars?

Gordon Ramsay had three finalists to choose from during the Fox show’s 10th episode. Fat Milk, Pizza Girl, and Smart Cups – which of these three businesses was the world-renowned chef willing to invest his own money into? Let’s find out more.

Credit: FOX/Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars

Who won Gordon Ramsay Food Stars?

During Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars episode 10, three finalists made it to the show’s finale.

Pizza Girls’ Caroline D’Amore, La Ho of Fat Milk, and Chris Kanik, who created Smart Cups, patiently waited while Gordon revealed who was the winner of the Fox show.

The show’s finale sees Smart Cups founder Chris Kanik crowned the winner of Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars.

Smart Cups gets Gordon Ramsay’s investment

Chris Kanik, CEO and founder of Smart Cups competed on Food Stars alongside many other business owners.

However, the winner of the Fox show had an edge – his creation can not only serve the food and beverage industry but the pharmaceutical industry, too.

Speaking on his Instagram page, Chris explains that beverages, alcoholic beverages, eggs, and mouthwash can be created in a Smart Cup.

He says: “sustainability-driven technology solution that allows for the printing of active and flavor materials on the surface of substrates.”

Chris adds: “I can print anything on any surface.”

The CEO and founder explains that by printing the ingredients of an energy drink in a Smart Cup and adding water, a regular energy drink is created.

Food Stars winner gets huge prize

Gordon Ramsay chose to invest $250,000 of his own money into the Food Stars winner’s business.

Smart Cups technology clearly was enough to impress Gordon as he announced Chris as the winner during the August 16 episode.

Many fans took to the comments section on Chris’ Instagram post during the finale.

One person dubbed Smart Cups “the most innovative product ever.”

More said that the product is “revolutionary.”

Others agreed with what Gordon said on the show and that’s that Chris’ Smart Cups can “change the world.”