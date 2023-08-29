Spoilers: Who won Stars on Mars? The finale saw the winner be announced after several long weeks of fighting to survive inside a space-like room. Let’s see where Adam Rippon is now.

The Fox show’s winner almost threw the mission. However, he stuck it out and ended up in the final three with Porsha Williams and Tinashe. And he’s only gone and revealed what’s essential to survival.

Photo by FOX via Getty Images

Who won Stars on Mars?

Adam Rippon won Stars on Mars. The finale saw Adam – who won Dancing With The Stars in 2018 – be declared the ‘brightest star’ despite the fact he was fully prepared for Tinashe to become the champion.

He didn’t speak to his family properly for a month, including his partner Jussi-Pekka Kajaala. Adam didn’t want the emotional part of missing home but bonded with his co-stars on these feelings.

Adam is used to winning! He won the 2010 Four Continents Championships and the 2016 U.S. National Championships. Earlier in his career, he won the 2008 and 2009 World Junior Championships, the 2007–2008 Junior Grand Prix Final, and the 2008 U.S. Junior National Title.

The finale saw fans go wild for the winner

The final mission featured a pop quiz element and a physical challenge. They had to correctly answer trivia questions from the HAB manual and advance to the final challenge.

They then were tasked with assembling a satellite tower and broadcasting a personalized message to Earth. And Adam excelled in this challenge, with many fans rooting for him the entire way.

One viewer said: “HUGE CONGRATS to @AdamRippon for winning #StarsOnMars!!! Was rooting for Adam since day ONE! So glad he won!”

Another penned: “I am happy for Adam. He got the chance to prove to the others that he was a strong serious competitor that shouldn’t have been underestimated. He is on a roll with wins.”

Photo by FOX via Getty Images

Adam reveals his survival secret

Adam has let slip exactly what helps his survival. And it’s crystals. He has an entire stash of them in his home, despite “not knowing anything about them.” Adam says he “has to have” the crystals.

The Olympic skater keeps them on his mantelpiece alongside several frames featuring his best moments on the ice. Back in 2018, Adam brought a bunch of crystals with him to South Korea.

When NBC asked Rippon about the crystals, he said: “They came from the inner belly of Mother Earth. I wanted to feel as connected and grounded as possible, not regarding the jumps I’ll be attempting…

“But you know I’m always down for a little hocus-pocus… so I bring them with me in hopes they give me some good Olympic energy.” Now, he’s only gone and won Stars on Mars!