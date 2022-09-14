









With Gabby and Rachel’s season of the Bachelorette coming to an end, fans of the franchise are already moving on and beginning to wonder who the next Bachelor will be for 2023.

With season 27 set to launch in January, fans are already questioning who the next hunk looking for love will be and it’s understandable considering what a total train wreck Clayton Echard’s season was earlier this year.

Although the next Bachelor is yet to be named, that doesn’t mean that people don’t already have their own speculations. Reality Titbit has all the information on who the next lucky lover may be. Check it out.

Ben Smith may have hinted at being the next Bachelor

Ben Smith was a contestant on Clare and Tayshia’s seasons and was even Tayshia’s runner-up. A few weeks ago the personal trainer took to Instagram to announce that he has decided to step down from his role as co-owner of his LA-based gym, Rodeo Athletic. In the caption he wrote:

The scales in my life have tipped in favour of professional opportunities and personal interests outside the gym, and I’m eager to continue chasing this new growth—even if it means stepping away from things I love.

This caused fans to speculate as to whether he was stepping down to make room for another commitment…love. However, this wasn’t the only hint on Ben’s Instagram. He also posted a video on his stories where he said, “…you’re about to get real sick of me.”

Contestants from Gabby and Rachels season could be in the running

With even more than the standard 30 men on Gabby and Rachel’s season of the Bachelorette, there are a handful of men that the franchise could choose from to be the next bachelor, and it looks like that may be the case.

According to Women’s Health, the first potential contestant is Meatball, who unfortunately got the boot in episode five. Despite his departure, he was a fan favorite for being such a loveable guy and many fans have expressed their fondness for him becoming the next bachelor.

Another potential is Nate Mitchell, a Chicago native who went home in episode 6 and since has faced some intense rumors about this season – mainly that he cheated on an ex-girlfriend and didn’t tell her that he had a daughter – which surfaced thanks to some investigative reporting by Reality Steve.

However, some think Nate went on the hot seat during the “Men Tell All” special in August so that he could clear the air in preparation for a run as the next bachelor.

CHECK IT OUT: Bachelorette fans call for Nate to be named Bachelor if romance fails with Gabby

Rachel said Tyler would be a “great fit”

Another potential from Gabby and Rachel’s season is Tyler, who made it to the final four and hometown visits with Rachel. Unfortunately, he wasn’t picked, However, Rachel specifically said that Tyler would be a great fit for the next Bachelor, according to Bustle.

Tyler expressed concern with the job when talking to E! News . However, he also didn’t say no to the gig. He explained:

With 30-something women there, it would definitely be a tough job to have, without hurting somebody at the end of the day. But if it gets me a step closer to ultimately finding love then absolutely I would do it.

We will have to wait a little longer before finding out who the next Bachelor is.

