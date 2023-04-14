Ever since his abrupt departure from the show in 2012, fans of the paranormal series have been wondering why Grant left Ghost Hunters. More than ten years on, rumors point to a possible feud between Grant and his co-star, Jason Hawes.

Like the duo, we’ve done some investigating so you can learn what happened with Grant on Ghost Hunters and whether the rumors are true.

People have always been curious about what happens after death. Through folklore, campfire stories, and dodgy horror films, our fascination with the paranormal has only grown over the years. TAP-ping into that were Grant Wilson and Jason Hawes, the stars of the documentary show Ghost Hunters. Beginning on SyFy, the show saw Grant, Jason and their team trek across America in search of answers – until Grant suddenly left one day.

With many believing the show has never been the same since, it seems as if the two may have created the biggest mystery of all.

Credit: Getty Images

Why did Grant leave Ghost Hunters?

At the time, Wilson said that his sudden departure was to focus on his personal life.

This was back in 2012 when the show had been running for 8 years and his absence came as a huge shock to viewers. As reported by EW, Grant had said:

“It is with mixed emotion that I am announcing my departure from the cast of Ghost Hunters. While paranormal investigating has always been and will remain a passion for me, after enjoying nearly eight successful seasons on television, I have made the decision to leave the series in order to focus on other aspects of my personal life.”

On the show, he spoke of missing his co-star Jason, with whom he co-founded The Atlantic Paranormal Society (TAPS) with years earlier. There didn’t appear to be any hauntings of bad blood between the two, especially when Jason responded to the announcement with:

“I will miss working with Grant on a daily basis and am indebted to the level of dedication and expertise he has brought to our field. I can’t imagine having a better partner through it all — both on the show and off. Grant and I, along with our spouses and children, are all like one big family.”

Despite the well-wishes and clear friendship between the two, it hasn’t stopped fans from believing that the two are no longer friends.

Rumors of a feud between Grant and Jason can’t be proven

Just like the existence of ghosts, the rumors of a feud between Grant and Jason are nearly impossible to prove. However, that hasn’t stopped people from speculating that could be why Grant’s left Ghost Hunters.

On a recent post promoting Ghost Hunters on Grant’s Instagram, dozens of his followers begged the investigator to work things out with Jason.

“Will you guys figure it out, ghost hunters is Jason and you. Neither Ghost Hunters vibes right, without you two together,” one fan commented, complaining that the show hasn’t been the same after Grant left.

Another agreed, wanting the two to work together again, “Why is Jason and Grant still doing two different ghost hunters?? Why not just get back together??”

There has never been any confirmation that the two had a falling-out. In fact, when Grant did leave Ghost Hunters, Jason said that their “longtime friendship” would continue for years to come. It is a mystery as to why the two haven’t appeared on screen together since, as both have had their own ghost-hunting show. However, this one might just have to remain unsolved.

What happened to Grant after leaving the show?

After leaving Ghost Hunters, Grant began a board game company, Rather Dashing Games. Listed as their art director, Grant and the team make board games, puzzles, and more, with over a dozen listed on their website.

In the meantime the paranormal star started a family with his wife, Reanna, and they have three children together who make frequent appearances on Grant’s Instagram.

Though he left Ghost Hunters in 2012, Grant briefly returned for the 200-episode special in 2014. After the show was canceled on SyFy in 2016, with Jason having stayed on until then, Grant rejoined when it was picked up by A&E in 2019. However, this was without Jason and only for two seasons.

On the other hand, Jason began his own show, Ghost Nation with Ghost Hunters alumni Dave Tango and Steve Gonsalves which airs on the Travel Channel.

Grant regularly attends conventions and events around the world and will post about them on his social media so you don’t have to miss out.

Whether he and Jason will reunite once again remains a mystery for now, but viewers of the much-loved original can keep their fingers crossed.