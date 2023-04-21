ANTM’s Janice Dickinson exited the show in 2005 after four cycles, but why did the outspoken judge leave TV’s most popular modeling series?

Along with Tyra Banks, Kimora Lee Simmons, and Beau Quillan, modeling veteran Janice Dickinson was among the original judges of America’s Next Top Model in 2003. The experts spent weeks whittling down budding models in search of the industry’s next big name.

The show has produced the likes of model and actress YaYa DaCost and Winnie Harlow, though, by Harlow’s 21st cycle, Dickinson had already exited the show for nine years. The straightforward judge had jaws dropping with her sharp-tongued remarks, which have gained criticism in recent years.

ANTM was at its peak in the early 2000s, so why did she depart the show?

Why did Janice Dickinson leave ANTM?

According to multiple outlets, Janice, 68, was fired from the show.

At the time, TV network UPN announced she was leaving to “pursue other projects”, which seemed like a fitting explanation given her role The Surreal Life season 5, and the launch of her modeling agency. The latter was documented over four seasons between 2006 to 2008.

Three months later, Dickinson admitted to the New York Times that it boiled down to money issues. “I think I was asking for too much,” she said.

Things became more unclear when the veteran model reportedly told Radar magazine in 2005 that she was axed from the reality series.

“I was just telling the truth and I was saving these girls from going out there and being told that they’re too short, too fat, their skin’s not good enough. I was to America’s Next Top Model what Simon Cowell is to American Idol,” she said.

“I’d rather be an honest b**** than some a**kissing, sugar-coating, namby-pamby, wiping-a**mother******. I made the show number one in 52 countries. And then I got the sack.”

If you’ve tuned into any of Cowell’s competition series, you’ll know that he’s known as the not so Mr Nice Guy.

Dickinson was replaced by British icon Twiggy.

Where is Janice Dickinson today?

Since her ANTM stint, Janice has searched for work across the pond as a UK reality star. She has appeared in beloved British series, such as I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here, Come Dine With Me, and Big Brother.

Her big return to TV will be for the all-stars edition of I’m A Celeb in South Africa, given her second-place success in series 7.

Get ready to see her and 14 other cast members chow down on some questionable animal organs.