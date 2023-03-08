The Challenge World Championship has started streaming on Paramount Plus, but unfortunately, Nathan’s time on the show came to an abrupt end. Now stunned fans are wondering – why did he leave?

In this series, your favorite The Challenge competitors from past series from across the globe will be competing to become the ultimate champion.

We take a look into Nathan Henry‘s time on The Challenge and why he left.

Nathan’s history on The Challenge

Nathan was no stranger to reality TV before appearing on The Challenge, having been a star of MTV’s Geordie Shore and Ex On The Beach.

He came runner-up on The Challenge UK, just narrowly losing out to Tristan Phipps. Kaz Crossley was the female contestant winner who is also competing in this series.

The first season of The Challenge UK aired in February 2023 and was hosted by TOWIE’s Mark Wright.

Why did Nathan leave The Challenge?

Nathan left The Challenge due to medical reasons, leading to a medical disqualification.

Host TJ revealed that Nathan had been “medically separated from this game,” so Tristan was safe and there would be no men’s elimination that episode.

Fans were gutted at his early departure and wanted to know why Nathan left The Challenge. One wrote: “Noooooo!!! Why did you leave?? You are my fav” on his Instagram.

At the time of writing, the nature of Nathan’s medical disqualification from The Challenge remains unclear, however, we wish him a speedy recovery!

When do the rest of The Challenge World Championship episodes air?

The first two episodes of The Challenge streamed on Paramount Plus on March 8 in the United States and Canada.

In other countries, the show will be available to stream on March 9.

New episodes of the show will be released every Wednesday on Paramount Plus.