Former reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley were sentenced to a combined 19 years in prison on November 21, 2022.

The two appeared on Chrisley Knows Best along with many members of their family including Todd’s mother, Nanny Faye, and their children Savannah, Grayson, and Chase.

Todd also has two children from his first marriage, Lindsie, and Kyle. He and Julie are the legal guardians of Kyle’s daughter, Chloe. Many fans want to know more about why Todd Chrisley has custody of his granddaughter.

Todd and Julie adopted Chloe Chrisley

Speaking on Savannah Chrisley’s podcast in 2022, Julie and Savannah said Chloe was legally adopted by the family when she was a baby.

Chloe starred in Chrisley Knows Best along with the rest of the family.

When Savannah posted to Instagram for Chloe’s birthday in 2022, she referred to her as her “sister” in the caption. This gained Savannah many comments from people on the subject of how the two are related. Many wrote that Chloe and Savannah “aren’t sisters.”

However, legally, Savannah and Chloe are sisters as she was adopted by Savannah’s parents officially. Technically, Savannah is Chloe’s aunt, as the young girl’s father is Kyle – Savannah’s brother.

Why does Todd Chrisley have custody of his granddaughter?

When Chloe was six months old, Todd and Julie Chrisley gained custody of her per Distractify.

Chrisley Knows Best fans saw Chloe appear on the show alongside her father, Kyle, however, due to his circumstances at the time, Todd and Julie gained shared custody of her.

They shared custody with Chloe’s mother Angela Johnson until 2016.

Speaking to Kyle on Chrisley Knows Best, Todd said: “I know that you love her, but there’s more to love than just saying it, you have to show it.”

Kyle cried and said: “I’m just happy I’ve got Chloe back…”

He said that he went through a “really dark” period of his life but came out of it when Chloe was born.

Kyle also battled with addiction and mental health issues in his life.

However, he looks to be doing well now. In 2021, speaking to In Touch Weekly, Savannah and Chase said their half-brother was “clean” and “sober”.

Kyle took to Instagram to wish his daughter a happy 10th birthday in 2022. He wrote: “Happy Birthday Chloe! I can’t believe how fast these 10 years have flown. You’re turning into such an amazing little lady and you’re so beautiful. Gosh how I wish things were different. I would give you the world if I could.. I hope you’ve had a great day today and I love you so much, always!”

What will happen to Chloe Chrisley now?

Speaking on her podcast on November 22, Savannah Chrisley said she was dealing with the idea (prior to her parents being sentenced to a combined 19 years in prison) of becoming a legal guardian.

Before Todd and Julie’s sentencing was decided, Savannah said: “I’m not sure what my future is going to look like… I may come home without both my parents. I come home Tuesday and I have custody of a 16-year-old and a 10-year-old and we spend our first Thanksgiving not as a family.”

Savannah will be Chloe and Grayon’s guardian now that their parents have been sentenced to prison, per Us Magazine.

On another podcast episode with her mom, Faith, Hope, and Kevin Costner, Savannah spoke of Chloe and said that the 10-year-old is “dealing with it in her own way” and “with the help of therapists.”

