Amy is leaving The Dead Files and being replaced by medium, Cindy Kaza. She often takes the road with Steve but during the season finale, fans will see a new medium take on Amy’s role as she “takes a break.” Longtime viewers are devastated over the departure of Amy and hope she will be back soon. So, why is Amy leaving?

Paranormal researcher and physical medium Amy Allan works with retired homicide detective Steve DiSchiavi on The Dead Files. It’s now time to wave goodbye to the star after Steve announced she is taking a break. Viewers are devastated, including Steve, who said, “I’ve got to admit, it’s going to be weird to work with someone new.”

Why is Amy leaving The Dead Files?

Amy is leaving The Dead Files to “take a break” after over 200 investigations. She revealed that the job of dealing with the paranormal has led her to feel “weird, emotional and drained” and wrote on June 5:

It’s has been a rather weird, emotional and draining time! The energy spent on comprehending strange energy in the world, the complete, devastating, and on each level, the upheaval to my personal life, development and change.

She added: “I got extremely overwhelmed every 5 minutes, try to reset & be, do, what I have to! Some days I tend to shut down, immobilized!” Amy also said she has returned to Tucson “without the person I thought I would.”

Amy got married to her husband, Rob Traegler, in 2018. They met on the set of The Dead Files, for which Rob worked as a director in 2012 and 2014, as well as the 2018 show Mysteries and Scandals.

Meet new medium Cindy Kaza

Medium Cindy Kaza has worked on The Dead Files several times but is now replacing Amy’s role. She is a psychic who is married to Rich Redmond, and once faced what some consider the most haunted doll in the world – Robert the Doll.

She has been featured on several TV shows, including The Holzer Files since 2019, and Ghosts of Devil’s Perch since 2022, and is known among The Dead Files fandom, having appeared briefly since 2011.

At the age of 10, she had her first memorable experience with a spirit. Days after losing a childhood friend in a fatal car accident, Cindy woke up in the middle of the night to see her friend standing next to her bed.

Where Amy is after leaving the show

Amy got a rental in Tucson, Arizona, and is currently in the middle of moving there. She is spending quality time with her dog while she takes a break from the show, and has been selling secondhand items to her fans.

She runs the online store with her friend, Danielle, with percentages of the proceeds going towards fur babies, homeless people, vets, or the teams Amy works with that help resolve paranormal issues.

She had plans to move to Georgia or North Carolina after completing a massage program. Amy is also undergoing Procell, a treatment that helps improve the appearance of fine lines and has had two appointments already.

A fan said: “We as viewers want to know why she’s taking a break because Amy is a huge part of the show.” Another wrote: “I don’t want Amy to leave. But I can not imagine how hard the work has been on her body, mind, and soul.”

My furrbabie Boss, making sure I pack up store sales & pic new stuff out! Had my 2nd Procell treatment! Another… Posted by Amy Allan on Tuesday, June 27, 2023

