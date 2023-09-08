Jionni LaValle is not often on Family Vacation. So why is Jionni not on the show and are Snooki and Jionni still married?! Plus, where does Snooki live in Jersey? Fans “need him back” now…

Rewind to 2014 when Snooki and Jionni got married on MTV. Almost a decade later, Snooki is back on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, although her beau Jionni is nowhere to be seen. Where is Jionni?

Photo by Dave Kotinsky/NEP/Getty Images

Why is Jionni not on Family Vacation?

Jionni LaValle doesn’t like being on Family Vacation. He wrote, “My wife is filming a scene packing up and leaving for her new show and I AM CHOOSING TO NOT be on TV because I simply DO NOT like it.”

He added in the January 2018 post: “Nicole and I are doing great and have become even stronger together while raising our beautiful kids. You will not see me on her reality show.”

Jionni said that “being a reality star was never something I wanted to be,” adding that he runs his own business and “works hard at it.” The well-missed star went on to clear up divorce claims.

Jersey Shore fans ‘need Jionni back’

Jionni doesn’t appear on Jersey Shore, but they live together in Florham Park, New Jersey. The two have a suburban home but Polizzi also has another home in the Silverton section of Toms River.

One fan wrote: “You should go on Jersey Shore family vacation, we miss you!” Another said: “Jionni needs to get back on the show!!! Miss him on there. Congrats to you two! Great parents 🙌”

A fellow viewer penned: “Listen here Jionni…. We need your ass back on tv!!! Let’s get a reboot of Snooki and JWoww like you were so freaking hilarious on it @snooki cmon make it happen!!!”

Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Are Snooki and Jionni still married?

Yes, Snooki and Jionni are still married. False rumors claimed they were getting a divorce but this is not the case. Just weeks ago, Snooki wrote under her husband’s Instagram post, “My boys.”

In August, Snooki shared a family pic on her son’s 11th birthday. A fan said: “Remember on Jersey Shore Snooki was like “I want a hot guido to have tan babies with” AND LOOK HER DREAM CAME TRUE😍.”

They’ve been together for nine years and share three kids, where they live in Jersey. Snooki often posts updates of family days out, with a recent trip as a family of five in May to Disneyland!

WATCH JERSEY SHORE: FAMILY VACATION ON MTV EVERY THURSDAY AT 8 PM