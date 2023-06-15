Although The Kardashians focuses on the family’s female bosses, ex-boyfriend Scott Disick is still part of the cast – so why is Rob not in the show?

Although Rob Kardashian started out as a main cast member of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, it’s been a hot minute since we’ve seen him on TV screens – or in public.

The Kardashian sisters are currently at the top of their game with their countless businesses and social media influence, but Rob has opted to keep things private.

The family’s only son, 36, was rarely seen in the final season of KUWTK but he made a cameo during the Kardashian vs Jenner girls physical challenge episode.

Rob headed his own TV show with his former partner, Blac Chyna, so why has he done a 180 and avoided TV?

Photo by JB Lacroix/WireImage

Why is Rob not in The Kardashians?

Rob has remained out of the spotlight due to fatherhood. A source told Hollywood Life ahead of season one that the youngest Kardashian sibling will not be making any cameos because “he does not want his life or the life of his daughter to be a part of it.”

“Doing the show with E! caused him nothing but pain and hardships as he had several hospitalizations,” they continued, seemingly referring to his diagnosis of type 2 diabetes.

Nevertheless, his daughter, 6, has made brief appearances on The Kardashians since Dream is often at Khloe’s house, despite Rob and Chyna sharing physical custody.

Reports also suggested that Rob shifted his focus away from TV due to the couple’s legal complications.

In 2017, the father of one uploaded NSFW images of White – real name Angela Renée White – after their break-up, prompting a years-long battle between the former fiances. The lawsuit finally ended in 2022 after White requested to dismiss the claim.

Outside of reality TV, Rob has been forging his own path with his business ventures: Arthur George, Halfway Dead, and Grandeza Hot Sauce.

By leaving the family show, Rob missed out on his cut of the nine-figure Hulu deal.

Rob stayed home during Kourtney and Travis’ wedding

The most recent major family event was Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s Italian wedding, and if you’ve seen their TV special, you’ll know how chaotic the paparazzi were despite being in the tiny village of Portofino.

Rob skipped out on Koutney’s wedding because “the whole affair would’ve been too much for him,” and therefore opted to support from Los Angeles.

“He is still very much private and prefers low-key celebrations where there aren’t a lot of photographers,” a source told US Magazine. “He doesn’t like being in the spotlight.”

Although he was never mentioned in the show, Rob reportedly hopped onto Facetime during the celebrations.