Ryan Seacrest is now the official new host of Wheel of Fortune after Pat Sajak’s departure. Fans are now concerned about whether Ryan will still host American Idol, and wonder what his new quiz show salary is like. It comes after he left Live With Kelly and Ryan to focus on other hosting gigs, and it finally all makes sense.

Ryan received Emmy Award nominations for American Idol every year from 2004 to 2013, and again in 2016. So it’s no wonder that longtime viewers are fearing his fate in the NBC singing competition. He made the exciting announcement that he is joining Wheel of Fortune on Instagram, but will Ryan Seacrest host American Idol?

Eric McCandless/ABC via Getty Images

Will Ryan Seacrest host American Idol?

Yes, there have been no announcements that Ryan is leaving American Idol. He also doesn’t begin hosting Wheel of Fortune until 2024, meaning that the plans for the 2023 version of the NBC competition will see him as host.

He has been hosting the show since 2002 when he co-hosted alongside comedian Brian Dunkleman. The following year, Ryan became the sole host and has been in the popular position ever since.

On February 16, 2023, Seacrest announced that he would be leaving Live with Kelly and Ryan after six years in April 2023, primarily due to traveling as his primary residence is in Los Angeles, while the show tapes in New York City.

His Wheel of Fortune salary

In 2024, Seacrest will become the new host of Wheel of Fortune, replacing Pat Sajak. While the exact salary for this role has not been confirmed, some reports suggest Seacrest stands to earn a staggering $28 million per year, AS reports.

With a net worth estimated to be a staggering $450 million. In 2016, Forbes reported that Sajak earned $15 million a year from the show. As a result of Pat leaving and Ryan being brought on the show, Vanna White has requested a raise.

Vanna earns $10 million to co-host Wheel of Fortune. Seacrest is believed to have made $10 million per year as a co-host on Live With Kelly and Ryan and is now “truly humbled to be stepping into” Sajak’s “legendary” footsteps.

What does Ryan make on American Idol?

Seacrest made $5 million per season for seasons one through eight of American Idol, according to the Hollywood Reporter. In 2009, he signed a $45 million deal to continue to host American Idol for seasons nine through 11.

This paid him $15 million each season while hosting American Idol. Insiders say that it costs $2 million to make an episode, while $25 million is going on judge Katy Perry’s salary per season.

Ryan was instrumental in making Keeping Up With The Kardashians the top show on E! As the producer of this show and its spin-offs, Seacrest earned an estimated $16 million annually while the series aired.