90 Day Fiancé Happily Ever After are back with a bang for season 7













The trailer for the upcoming season of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After is finally here, and from the looks of things – it’s going to be a good one.

The hit TLC show showcases the whirlwind romances of numerous couples who took over our screens on 90 Day Fiancé, so viewers can keep up to date with how they’ve been getting on since their absence.

So, let’s take a closer look at what to expect from season seven, along with the couples who will be making a return…

Meet the season seven cast

The show is finally back after a year, as last season brought us not just marriages, but also separations from our favourite couples. By the looks of the season seven cast, we have no clue how this one will go down.

Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi will be returning to our screens once again as part of the cast, where viewers will get to see how their rocky relationship unfolds as Michael waits for his visa approval, and Angela has a wandering eye…

Another couple coming back with a bang is Elizabeth Potthast and Andrei Castravet, as Andrei faces potential deportation after the pair think they are being sabotaged by somebody they know.

90 Day Fiancé season eight’s Jovi and Yara will also be returning, and it seems Yara is struggling with being away from home, alongwith insecurities after giving birth to their baby girl, Mylah.

Sumit Singh and Jenny Slatten, who proved viewers wrong with their 30 year age gap, are making a comeback to our screens. Now that the pair are married, Sumit will attempt to rebuild his relationship with his family on the new season, but will their married life be as they envisioned?

The drama between Kim Menzies and Usman Umar will also be displayed on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After, as neither of their families are keen on the idea of them tying the knot.

Last but certainly not least, one of 90 Day Fiancé’s most famous couples, Ed Brown (A.K.A. Big Ed) and Liz Marie, will also be on the latest season. On the run up to their wedding, it seems that they still have some trust issues they need to figure out before the big day.

First look at the upcoming season

From Liz waxing Big Ed’s back to Andrei’s potential deportation – we’re really in for a treat.

During the first look teaser, there seems to be arguments from all of the couples. Although this is expected in relationships, things get a bit too heated for some in particular.

Viewers saw Kim throw her milkshake over Usman after an argument about her husband having a second wife. Kim told the cameras: “Usman wants a woman that’s just going to sit there and keep her mouth shut and be like, ok. I’m not that chick.”

However, they aren’t the only couple who appear to be on the rocks, as Jenny and Sumit’s row has also caught the attention of 90 Day Fiancé fans. Jenny said on the show: “Why does everybody think it’s okay for me to stay here and take all this abuse”, to which Sumit replied that she is “overreacting.”

Their fight almost got physical when Sumit ran after her, but Jenny the TLC star to “Get away from me forever.”

Viewers react to the season seven cast

Now that viewers know who they’ll be watching on our screens from August 2022, they’ve taken to social media to discuss their thoughts on the season seven cast.

One Instagram user is upset to see one couple in particular not getting along, as they wrote: “Oh man! I was excited for Jenny and Summit but it doesn’t seem that they are doing great.”

Other fans know they’ll be tuning in despite the drama, as one user said: “Same s***, same train wreck, different season, I complain but I will be glued to my TV every Sunday night.”

