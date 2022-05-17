90 Day Fiancé: Liz updates fans on her relationship with Ed in 2022













After their bumpy ride on 90 Day Fiancé, fans of the show are wondering if Ed and Liz are still together in 2022.

Big Ed is nothing short of a reality TV icon. He is known for his controversial behaviour on 90 Day Fiancé, as viewers have joined him on his journey to finding love.

After his messy break-up with Rose, Ed met his now fiancé, Liz. So, let’s find out if the pair are still going strong in 2022, along with their relationship timeline so far.

Are Ed and Liz still together?

Reality Titbit can confirm that Ed and Liz are still together, as of May 2022. In fact, they seem to be happier as ever, and are set to tie the knot in August 2022.

Liz recently shared a photo with Ed, in a pool at Marriott’s Newport Coast Villas. She wished Ed a happy birthday, captioning the post: “Two Peas In A Pod! I Love You Bebe! Happy Birthday My Love! He never leaves the house without his #crocs”

Viewers were quick to comment on the post, claiming that they thought they had split up. One fan said: “

I am so confused -thought you guys ended your relationship but happy for you both if you are together.”

Liz told followers she wants to be single

This update from Liz came just one month after her now deleted post telling followers that she “cannot wait to be dumped.”

This post explains why fans were so surprised about Ed and Liz still being together, as she seemed very sure about her unhappiness with her relationship. Liz went on a rant on her Instagram, as she claimed she has been criticised about her weight, and not standing up for women and girls.

Liz’s post read:

“I am belittled in creating a lifestyle that will never be me!! I cannot wait to be fired and I cannot wait to be dumped and single! Here we go!!! I’m not going to play this life!”

Ed and Liz’s relationship timeline

Despite their rocky journey so far, they seem to have finally worked things out – maybe second time really is a charm.

Their relationship began when Ed appeared on 90 Day Fiancé: The Single Life after his split with Rose. He explained on the show that he met Liz 9 months after the break-up, and it was love at first sight.

The pair broke up in 2021, and Ed explained “This breakup is one of the hardest things I’ve ever done in my life.”

However, absence makes the heart grow fonder, and they didn’t just get back together 6 months later, they got engaged! Liz told her Instagram followers that their separation changed them for the better.

