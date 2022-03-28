90 Day Fiance: Memphis has confirmed she is pregnant with Hamza's baby













The latest episode of 90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days dropped a huge bombshell… Memphis is pregnant!

90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days shows the journey of multiple couples who have fallen in love, despite living miles away from each other. Viewers get to see the ins and outs of their relationships, including their first meeting and their hidden secrets being spilt.

Amongst the cast on the hit TLC show is Memphis and Hamza. As Memphis is from Michigan, and Hamza is from the city of Kairouan in Tunisia, their relationship was never going to be smooth sailing. Reality Titbit has explored Memphis’ recent pregnancy announcement, along with speculation that the baby has already been born.

SELLING SUNSET: The bombshells that left us hanging

90 Day Fiancé | Before the 90 Days Season 5 Trailer BridTV 6915 90 Day Fiancé | Before the 90 Days Season 5 Trailer 910039 910039 center 22403

Memphis has announced she is pregnant

Memphis discovered that she was pregnant with Hamza’s baby during their honeymoon. Although Hamza’s mother wanted him to wait until after marriage, the pair’s physical connection was too strong, and they broke his mother’s rule.

Memphis revealed on the show: “I was not trying to get pregnant on this trip, but we weren’t taking a lot of precautions, so I mean, we knew that this is something that can happen”. She also explained that although she was settled with her children she already has, she wants to give Hamza a child, as she knows how much he wants to be a father.

As their honeymoon was three weeks into Memphis’ trip to Tunisia, it seems that she conceived the first night they met. Hamza celebrated the news with a post on his Instagram of the couple’s positive pregnancy test.

Has Memphis already had her baby?

There have been rumours across the internet that Memphis has already had her child. This rumour surfaced after her ex-boyfriend took to social media saying: “When you find out your ex on a TV show”.

Memphis’ ex also hit followers with a “spoiler alert” saying that she “was pregnant with his baby she had the baby a few months ago” as he said the show is “taped and airs like a year later lol”.

This allegation would mean that Memphis and Hamza’s baby was born in late 2021, making the child around four to five months old as of March 2022. Memphis has neither confirmed nor denied that she has already had the baby, so we can not be 100% certain if this is the truth.

90 DAY FIANCE: How long was Memphis in Tunisia?

Keep up with Memphis and Hamza on Instagram

It’s only a matter of time until Memphis or Hamza share a glimpse of their child on their social media. If you want to be one of the first to see the baby, then be sure to follow the pair on Instagram.

Memphis currently has 60.9k followers on her account, where she shares the latest updates of her life with followers. She recently shared a photo explaining how proud she is to be an African American Woman in the nursing field, as she was the only African American in her class of 2013 RN Associates.

Hamza also has quite the audience on Insta, with 52.8k followers. It’s clear from his Instagram that he is very much a family man, as his mother and Memphis feature throughout his posts, and we’re sure he will continue this tradition with their baby…

WATCH 90 DAY FIANCÉ: BEFORE THE 90 DAYS ON SUNDAYS AT 8/7C ON TLC

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK