For 90 Day Fiancé viewers, you will be happy to hear that as one season finishes we roll into a new one. 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After kicked off on Sunday, June 14th on TLC, picking up where we left off with the 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 4.

The ‘Happily Ever After’ series will follow the couples who decided to tie the knot and pursue a life together.

For Georgia grandma Angela Deem, she got her perfect fairytale ending as she married Michael Ilesanmi from Nigeria. But in episode 1 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After, things were not all smooth-sailing for Angela, as her mother passed away.

But who was Angela’s mom, Glenda Standridge? What happened to her? Find out about Angela’s family life and time on 90 Day Fiancé here.

Angela on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After

Much of Angela and Michael’s 90 Day Fiancé journey has revolved around him acquiring a VISA to move to the United States. As that was not possible, we say Angela travel to Lagos, Nigeria to be with Michael.

Angela desperately wanted their wedding to be in the US so her mother could be there, but unfortunately that was not possible for the couple.

As we saw in 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After, Angela and Michael got married in Nigeria. This was in January 2020.

Who was Angela’s mom?

Angela Deem’s mother was Glenda Standridge. She was a resident of Hazlehurst, Georgia where she raised her kids.

Glenda was born on November 25th, 1942 in Deerfield, Florida. Her parents were Roy Hull and Louise Crosby Hull.

Glenda was a stay-at-home mom. She was married to the late Marcene Standridge.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days was her first and only television appearance. Glenda appeared on the show as she lived with Angela, Angela’s daughter and granddaughters in their house in Hazlehurst.

What happened to Glenda Standridge?

On February 8th, 2020, Glenda Standridge passed away. She died while at St. Vincent’s Hospital in Jacksonville, Florida.

It is unknown why Glenda moved from her home in Hazlehurst, Georgia to her home state of Florida for her final days, but it is likely so she could be with family. Glenda’s funeral took place on February 11th in the chapel of Wainright-Parlor Funeral Home in Hazlehurst.

As of yet, there has been no official cause of death for Glenda Standridge. In her obituary they do not state how Glenda passed.



