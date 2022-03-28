90 Day Fiance's Jasmine isn't happy with Gino's ex-wife keeping his last name













Gino Palazzolo fell for Jasmine Pineda following the split from his ex-wife Denise Palazzolo.

90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days season 5 is coming to a close, and this season certainly didn’t disappoint. The show has followed couples who have applied for or received their K-1 visa, which allows foreign fiancés of U.S. citizens to marry within 90 days.

Gino and Jasmine are amongst the couples on the show who have fallen in love online. The pair are yet to tie the knot, and Jasmine isn’t happy about Gino’s past relationships. This article explores the ins and outs of Gino’s relationship with his ex-wife, and how he met his beau, Jasmine.

90 DAY FIANCE: Gino’s Italian last name quizzed after the latest episode airs

90 Day Fiancé | Before the 90 Days Season 5 Trailer BridTV 6915 90 Day Fiancé | Before the 90 Days Season 5 Trailer 910039 910039 center 22403

Who is Gino’s ex-wife Denise?

Gino first met Denise whilst he was working in South America as an engineer, as Denise is from São Paulo. It was love at first sight for the pair, and Gino decided to bring her back to the US with him on a K-1 visa.

Gino and Denise were married for seven years before filing for divorce in 2012. There was no drama relating to their divorce, as the reason for their split was simply because Gino believed that they had lost their spark.

Gino has deleted all photos and evidence of his relationship with Denise from his social media.

Gino and Jasmine’s relationship explored

After years of being single following his split from Denise, Gino decided it was time to get back onto the dating scene. Gino came across Jasmine on a dating website, which he has described to The List as a ‘miracle’.

According to Gino, Jasmine was days away from deleting her profile on the website, as it was put up by a friend. Luckily, Gino caught her profile just in time, and the pair hit it off straight away.

The 90 Day Fiance stars got to know each other via messages and video calls for nine months. During this time, they didn’t have any drama or fights, which helped them get to where they are today.

NETFLIX: Mikey Day’s net worth explored

Jasmine VS Gino’s ex-wife

It wouldn’t be a true 90 Day Fiance couple if there wasn’t drama about their past resurfacing. Jasmine has shown her jealousy toward Gino’s past relationships throughout the TLC show.

Jasmine doesn’t like the thought of his past and has said that Gino has mementoes of Brazil across his home. Due to this, she wants Gino to remove all items which remind him of Denise.

During an episode of the show, she called his ex-wife “stupid” whilst they were shopping in Panama City. Gino stood his ground in the situation, telling Jasmine “She’s just my ex-wife. That’s that”.

Jasmine also confronted Gino about Denise still having Gino’s last name, as she found her on social media. Jasmine doesn’t understand why she still has his name, as they didn’t have any children together, and have been divorced for a long time. She also told Gino “that last name is mine”.

WATCH 90 DAY FIANCÉ: BEFORE THE 90 DAYS ON SUNDAYS AT 8/7C ON TLC

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK