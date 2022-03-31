











Adults Adopting Adults seems to have been unexpectedly cancelled after only three episodes, but viewers are still shocked over Danny and Christy’s story.

Adults Adopting Adults is definitely one of the most bizarre TV concepts fans have ever heard. The show was set to follow families who adopted fellow adults, and how it changed the dynamic of the household.

As if the plot isn’t kooky enough, the show gained a controversial reputation after being cancelled after only three episodes when 10 were in the pipeline.

One of the most talked-about pairs is Adults Adopting Adults’ married couple Danny and Christy, who took in a pregnant 20-year-old Ileana. Ileana met Danny on social media, who offered her a place to stay in the States.

Adults Adopting Adults cancelled after just three episodes

The A&E series premiered on 31 Janaury 2022, and was set to release ten episodes.

Episode one introduced viewers to six pairs wanting to adopt: Danny and Christy were paired with Ileana, from Austria; Carol and Derek were looking to take in Carol’s former student, Bianca; and Vickie and Joe were set to become parents to Kim, who is a mother herself.

The third episode aired 14 February, but the network has stayed silent since. All episodes have reportedly been pulled from the website and there’s been no official statement on the show’s status. Rumours on social media around the axe continue to rise as fans wonder what happened.

Fans speculated that it was due to controversy, but Variety claims the cancelation was due to low ratings.

What went on between Adults Adopting Adults’ Danny, Christy and Ileana?

Danny and Christy Huff were undoubtedly the couple that peaked the most interest. The couple welcomed 20-year-old Ileana from Austria, who was pregnant. This means they’ve not only adopted a new child, they’ve also got a grandchild on the way.

Prior to meeting at the airport, the Huff’s have never seen Ileana IRL. Despite that, Danny was extremely enthusiastic about his new daughter: “I love Ileana to death, she is a great person. She’s provided Christy and I much fun and entertainment, and she’s an awesome person,” he told the show.

Christy, on the other hand, wasn’t too pleased. She said: “It’s been two weeks, there’s a stranger living in my house. I feel like the limits of my generosity are being stretched to the max.”

The situation is controversial with fans since Christy revealed husband Danny had “been chronically unfaithful” in the past. Danny also admitted that he previously attempted to adopt an 18-year-old woman who bought a puppy from them, but couldn’t pursue it after he developed feelings for her.

Viewers grew concerned over the household and believed Danny harbored feelings for Ileana.

Danny issued a statement to The Daily Beast denying any claims against the rumours. He said: “[The allegations are] absolutely false. I never had any inappropriate actions, words, comments, anything to her.”

The family chemistry had fans hooked, but they’ll never be able to see how it ended.

