











Betty Maxwell seriously impressed the American Idol viewers during the April 3rd episode. It’s not the first time she has experienced a hint of fame though, as she was crowned Miss America in 2016.

She took Kelsie Dolin under her wing to support her through the talent competition, from helping the contestant pick her song from a board, to bringing her out of her shell. Kelsie noticed that Betty had a “better range” than her.

Betty’s ABC appearance had fans everywhere asking just how she became Miss America, and what her background in beauty pageants was like several years ago. We’ve got the scoop on her success!

GET TO KNOW: Who plays Betty Lee in Peaky Blinders season 5?

AMERICAN IDOL 506 (Hollywood Week: Genre Challenge) The search for the next superstar continues as American Idol kicks off its iconic Hollywood Week, with some of the most prolific alums in Idols 20-year history returning to mentor the contestants, including Jordin Sparks, David Cook, Lauren Alaina, Ruben Studdard, Chayce Beckham, Lee DeWyze and Haley Reinhart. Fan favorites from auditions will then take the stage for the Genre Challenge to sing their hearts out and impress judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie in hopes of making it through to the next round. Emmy® Award-winning host and producer Ryan Seacrest hosts American Idol, MONDAY, MARCH 28 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (Eric McCandless/ABC via Getty Images) BETTY MAXWELL

Who is Betty Maxwell?

Betty is a 27-year-old country music singer and American Idol 2022 contestant. From Warner Robins, Georgia, the actress, model, author, and beauty pageant titleholder is best known for winning Miss America 2016.

She is of Greek and German descent, and was named after her Greek grandmother, Baciliky, which translates to “royalty.” Betty isn’t just a talented singer, as she grew up on 700 acres (280 ha) of land in Fort Valley, GA.

Here, she learned to drive a full-sized John Deere tractor, plow and seed fields, and handle a shotgun. As if that didn’t make her skilled enough, Betty’s voice grew at Mercer University, where she briefly studied vocal performance.

This is what #AmericanIdol is all about. Making beautiful music and making @LionelRichie cry. Congratulations Betty and @kelsiedolin! — Luke Bryan (@lukebryan) April 4, 2022

The American Idol star’s pageant history

Betty entered her first pageant in late 2013, and it wasn’t long before judges picked up on her talents. Her first three pageants resulted in two first runner-up titles and one second runner-up finish.

It was less than a year later, in February 2014, when the singer won the Miss Presidential Pathways 2014 title. She rose to success as one of 38 qualifiers who competed in the 2014 Miss Georgia pageant, where she sung her heart out.

Just five months later, Betty was crowned Miss Warner Robins 2015 which made her eligible to compete at the 2015 Miss Georgia pageant. There, she showed her vocal talents through a performance of ‘Madama Butterfly’.

Yep, you guessed it – she won that contest too! Is there an end to her talents?! Having earned over $15K in scholarship money, Betty went to secure the Miss America 2016, focusing on her idea of “Healthy Children, Strong America.”

This was her reflection of growing up on a farm in Georgia, and of her parents who are physical therapists. Making her mark in the pageant world, she is only the second Miss Georgia to win the Miss America title!

Whaaa??? Betty (Cantrell) Maxwell (Miss America 2016) trying out for #AmericanIdol ?!?!?! — Josh Kennon (@skatefan78) March 7, 2022

LOOK: We found Dating Around star Betty on Instagram

She was ‘Betty Cantrell’ before

Betty’s surname was Cantrell when she was crowned Miss America 2016. Since then, things have changed between her and now-husband Spencer “Spinny” Maxwell. He was her long-time boyfriend before they got engaged in 2016.

At the time, they had begun the move to Nashville, Tennessee, so that the American Idol singer could pursue a country music career. Well, she’s only gone and done it, and luckily for fans, it’s on TV for all to see!

Betty and Spencer met on Tinder three months before she won the Miss Georgia 2015 title and maintained a long-distance relationship throughout her reign as Miss America 2016.

They got married on November 8th 2017 at Percy Warner Park in Nashville, Tennessee, and later had a formal wedding ceremony for friends and family on April 13th 2018 in Macon, Georgia, in her hometown’s Greek Orthodox church.

WATCH AMERICAN IDOL ON SUNDAYS AT 8 PM ET ON ABC

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK