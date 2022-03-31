











American Song Contest is currently in its first qualifiers stage, so let’s take a look at some of the contestants and their transformations before they became established artists.

Snoop Dogg and Kelly Clarkson have joined forces to host American Song Contest, the US’ take on Eurovision. The 50 states have nominated their most talented artist to battle it out for the title of Best Original Song.

So far, the show is in qualifiers round two out of four, so let’s take a look at the contestants who have made it through to the semi-final, and the New York representative who won the crowd with her energetic performance.

NEW: Katy Perry’s wardrobe malfunction on American Idol is no one-split wonder

American Song Contest transformations: semi-finalists

AleXa – Oklahoma

Representing Oklahoma, the Tulsa native was born Alexandra Christine Schneiderman in December 1996. The singer and dancer is Korean from her mother’s side, and Russian from her father’s side.

She may be in the American Song Contest, but her career is based in South Korea as a K-pop idol under the moniker AleXa. The 25-year-old is no stranger to competitions – she rose to fame through Soompi’s Rising Legends competition, where she ranked first for dance twice; it led to a contract with South Korean company, ZB Label.

AleXa gained further popularity through the survival competition series Produce 48, where she placed 82nd out of 96 contestants.

Check out her dance video audition for Rising Legends:

Her Produce 48 days:

Christian Pagan – Puerto Rica

Born 21 June 1989 in Humacao, Puerto Rica, Christian was part of the rock group, Ultima Ciudad. However, his musical talents were known nationally through winning TV competition show, Idol Puerto Rica, where he beat out over 3,500 applicants.

His debut album, Más De Lo Soy, peaked at number six on Billboard’s Latin Pop Albums. He then launched his acting career through the telenovela, Guerra de Idolos, in 2017.

You may be used to seeing him with multi-coloured hair, but check out his look during the early days:

MORE: Five fierce Selling Sunset feuds: Flopped friendships, failed listings and Chrissy Teigen snub

Michael Bolton – Connecticut

Does Michael Bolton even need an introduction? The 69-year-old is best known as the frontman of rock band, Blackjack, but transitioned into pop rock ballads during the 80s.

Michael’s classics include When A Man Loves A Woman, Said I Loved You…But I Lied, and How Am I Supposed To Live Without You, which he scored him six AMA’s and two Grammy’s.

2021:

Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images

Young:

This picture of a young Michael Bolton is my favorite new reaction photo pic.twitter.com/wLNb76mOAS — fran (@hannahhiscott) February 25, 2022

He’s giving human beast from Beauty And The Beast, no?

In a random Michael Bolton mood. Young bucks don't know! pic.twitter.com/DOLL4FPzmk — Frenchie/Fro Dameron🤠 (@lafemmeluna) November 15, 2021

Honest question for my fairy tale family: Has there ever been an adaptation of BEAUTY AND THE BEAST where the prince turning back into human form at the end is an IMPROVEMENT? pic.twitter.com/98iGbaBUCm — NostalgiaCast (@DWLundberg) February 26, 2022

Jordan Smith – Kentucky

The 28-year-old is a Whitley County, Kentucky native, whose life changed when he won season 9 of The Voice on Team Adam Levine. However, his blind audition with Sia’s Chandelier was so remarkable that three of judges turned around before he even finished the chorus. Funnily enough, none of them were Adam.

Enisa – New York

Born to Albanian parents in Brooklyn, New York, Enisa Nikaj rose to fame through cover songs. Although it was a Facebook re-upload that amassed one million views in three days in 2015. She released several original songs before gaining a record deal with Atlantic Records in 2019. She is best known for the songs Love Cycle and Dumb Boy.