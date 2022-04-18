And the winner of Tournament of Champions season 3 is...













The winner of Tournament of Champions was crowned last night on Food Network after eight episodes – it’s certainly been one hell of a ride.

Season three of Tournament of Champions has come to a close, but the journey is just getting started for one particular chef. The show invites some of the best chefs from all around the world to take part in a series of challenges to show off their culinary skills.

Reality Titbit have explored everything you need to know about the winner. Did Brooke Williamson make history and take the crown for the third time? Lets find out…

TLC: Why Memphis won’t be sharing her baby with viewers

Our Great National Parks | Final Trailer | Netflix BridTV 9513 Our Great National Parks | Final Trailer | Netflix https://i.ytimg.com/vi/S0z3moH4570/hqdefault.jpg 992178 992178 center 22403

Who won Tournament of Champions season 3?

Brooke Williamson…. did not make history. This is because chef Tiffani Faison got there first to become the Tournament of Champions winner.

This was a huge achievement for Tiffani Faison, and she finally beat her second place finishes. She was up against Tobias in the semi-final, where the pair went head to head, using goose and bergamot and liquid nitrogen to cook their dishes.

After Tiffani won the semi-finals by seven points, she faced Brooke in the finals. They had to cook rabbit and nattō, which was chosen by the randomizer. Tiffani beat Brooke by two points, one of which was for taste and one for the use of the randomizer.

Viewers react to Tiffani’s latest win

Tiffani Faison was nothing short of a deserving winner of the show, and it seems that viewers of the show are sure of this too.

Fans have taken to social media to congratulate Tiffani. One viewer said: “Just watched. Congratulations!!!! So happy for you!!”. Another wrote: “We hella clapped when you won! Rooting for you since day one”

Some viewers have been a fan of Tiffani’s cooking for a while, and have followed her journey throughout her appearances on our screens. One Instagram user commented: “So happy for you!!!!! I saw you on Top Chef season 1 and All-stars, and on Chopped…well done!!!!”

RHOP: Karen Huger’s net worth explored

Tiffani Faison recently divorced her wife

After Tiffani was declared the season three winner, she shared some news with viewers that made her even more deserving of the title (if that was even possible!)

She discussed that she has been going through some personal struggles, including divorcing her wife, Kelly Walsh. Tiffani met Kelly in 2007, where they met at an industry party.

The pair hit it off, and were together ever since. Their divorce has come as a shock for many, so this win must feel extra special for Tiffani.

GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK