Anne from Baddies South says pop music is her real passion













A brand new Bad Girls Club spin-off dropped on The Zeus Network in 2022 and brings with it some new cast members that viewers are already loving. Baddies South kicked off from June 12th and is procured by original Bad Girls Club stars Natalie Nunn and Tanisha Thomas.

Youngest Baddies South cast member Chrisean Rock is a fan favourite judging by Twitter. She’s joined on set by Anne Moore, so let’s find out more about the ladies on Baddies South. Anne is boasting a huge Instagram following!

Photo by Arnold Turner/Getty Images for The ZEUS Network

Who is Anne Moore?

Anne Moore is a social media influencer who hails from Miami.

According to BeforeTheyWereFamous, Anne is one of seven sisters and her father passed away when she was in fifth grade. She also said that she’s Guyanese, Chinese and Brazilian.

She’s an aspiring musician and has amassed a following of 1.9M on Instagram. Anne posts lots of lingerie and bikini shots on her IG page @itsannemoore.

Anne writes in her Instagram bio that she’s a “professional clout chaser“.

OMG: When is Joseline’s Cabaret reunion part 2 coming out on Zeus?

Anne on Baddies South

Anne makes her reality TV debut on Zeus’ Baddies South.

She stars on the show alongside Natalie Nunn, Chrisean Rock, Bri, Persuasian, Jela, Rollie and Slim.

Anne is 31 years old and after just two episodes on the show, she’s already got lots of Baddies South viewers tweeting about her.

What is Anne’s passion in life?

Anne Moore shot to fame on social media for her eyecatching videos and now she’s finding further fame on Baddies South.

She’s had success as a social media influencer but her real passion in life is pop music, as per her interview with BeforeTheyWereFamous.

She compares her music style to the likes of Katy Perry, Lady Gaga, Janelle Monae and Adele.

Anne said that she is currently “building up her fan base” at the moment and she has over 7K subscribers on YouTube. She has a song soon to be released called Broken Baby.

NO WAY: Blueface’s girlfriend Chrisean Rock is a fan favourite on Baddies South

WATCH BADDIES SOUTH ON THE ZEUS NETWORK SUNDAYS AT 8 PM ET

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK