Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 4 has been somewhat of a whirlwind since the TLC series.

There’s been proposals, heartbreaks, fights and everything in between.

But one of the series’ most talked-about couples left things on somewhat of a cliffhanger when the final episode aired on Sunday, May 31st. So, what happened to Geoffrey and Varya? Are the couple still together?

We’ve done some digging into Geoffrey and Varya’s relationship to find out what’s gone down.

Geoffrey and Varya on 90 Day Fiancé

Geoffrey Paschel, 41, and Varya Malina, 30, haven’t had the smoothest ride on 90 Day Fiancé.

When Varya turned down Geoffrey’s proposal in Russia and then he started dating his friend Mary, it looked like things were over for the couple.

Things became even more complicated when Varya then flew from Russia to Tennessee to discuss their relationship and found out about Mary. A love triangle and fight between the two women came next, leaving Geoffrey in a rather awkward position.

But it looked like things were on the up for the couple, as Geoffrey realised his feelings for the Russian radio host were still there. Once Varya met Geoffrey’s children and reminded him how good their relationship was together, he was all in. Geoffrey even proposed for the second time and this time she said yes!

READ MORE: How to watch 90 Day Fiancé in the UK – stream the TLC series!

Who wants to bet the next hour after vanya gets on the plane Geoffrey is on the phone to Mary?#90dayfiancé — Thomas Magee (@Tomterrific87) June 1, 2020

Are Geoffrey and Varya together?

Unconfirmed.

Although the series ended with Geoffrey sweeping Varya off her feet and riding into the sunset (so to speak), it looks as if things haven’t been smooth-sailing after the second proposal.

Geoffrey posted an Instagram after the final episode aired with the caption “Cheers to going in as team and going out as one…” which might lead you to think they’ve worked out.

However, both stars have promised to share their own tell-all after the season ends, rather than appear on the show’s virtual reunion finale. This will see them smooth out any questions you might have about what happened to their relationship.

DATING NEWS: When does Love Island season 2 start on CBS?

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days tell-all episode

The whole 90 Day Fiancé cast appeared in a tell-all episode, filmed remotely over video chat. But Vanya and Geoffrey were notably absent.

It has been reported that TLC did not invite Geoffrey to the reunion as he is currently facing charges of domestic abuse.

According to Screen Rant, sources say that Varya declined to appear on the tell-all episode because Geoffrey did not want her to “film the episode without him.”

The first part of the tell-all episode will air on Sunday, June 7th.

WATCH 90 DAY FIANCÉ: BEFORE THE 90 DAYS ON TLC THIS SUMMER

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK