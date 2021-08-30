90 Day Fiancé: Ari Weinberg's plastic surgery rumors explored











Ari Weinberg, aka Ari, and Biniyam are back for another season! Amid this, fans have been speculating if she has had plastic surgery.

The new season of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way has old cast members returning to the screen and continuing their journey. With Ari and Biniyam back, fans will get to see how the pair move forward with their life, and if going back to America is still on the cards.

Ari Weinberg’s plastic surgery rumors explored

While Ari has not openly commented on this, it is not the first time that plastic surgery rumors have surfaced online.

Back in January 2021, an account posted a picture of Ari which showed the star getting an injection on her face. The photo convinced many she had botox. However, it is unclear if the post is real.

The picture was first shared by a fan page called @Lakeju69. The social media user captioned the image as: “Her spirit animal might be Larissa.”

While the photo was quick to grab the attention of many, Ari never commented on this. At the time of writing, it is unclear if the star has had any plastic surgery.

What happened in the previous season

The previous season saw Ari and Biniyam starting their new life in Ethiopia along with their son, Aviel. Throughout the season, viewers got to see how the pair had trust issues.

At first, Ariela was concerned if Biniyam would be faithful. Later, she was worried about their finances. While Biniyam tried to assure her that everything would be fine, there came a point where Ari thought heading back to the US might be a good decision.

The season ended with Biniyam and Ari uncertain about where they should live. Even though Ari was eager to head back home, Biniyam was worried he might lose his son if he did not agree with her. The season finale left many unanswered questions that may be answered in the present season.

What to expect from the new season

The new season is about to shake things up as Ari’s ex-husband, Leandro, will be making an appearance. In the previous season, viewers did not get a chance to get to know Leandro.

Luckily, this season will give him enough screen time for fans to know more about him. However, his entry into the storyline might mean more drama in Ari and Biniyam’s life. Unfortunately, viewers will have to wait to find out what really happens.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8 p.m. EST on TLC.