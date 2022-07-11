The Bachelorette is back in 2022 and so is Bach Bracket













Calling all Bachelorette megafans, it’s time to get ready for Bach Bracket in 2022. Forget fantasy football, reality TV fans are all about Bach Bracket and playing along as the new season of The Bachelorette airs. Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia are making history on season 19 as they’re both appearing as Bachelorettes for the whole duration of the season.

Jesse Palmer has taken over hosting duties on the 2022 season of the show and there are 32 eligible men lined up ready to meet Rachel and Gabby. So, without further adeui, let’s find out more about Bach Bracket in 2022 and how to play along…

The Bachelorette 2022 start date

The Bachelorette season 19 kicks off on Monday, July 11th, 2022.

There are 32 men for ICU nurse Gabby and flight instructor Rachel to choose from. They hail from all over the USA and have jobs including ‘meatball enthusiast’, ‘twin’, ‘free spirit’ and ‘cryptoguy’.

The first 60-minute episode of the season airs at 8/7c on ABC.

What is The Bachelorette Bracket?

The Bachelorette Bracket, or Bach Bracket, is The Bachelorette’s fantasy league.

Fans can play along as the new season airs. There are different league types available to play as explained on Bracketology.tv.

Players can win points in various games for different reasons such as selecting who you think will advance at each ceremony or if you select a team of contestants each week and what they do and say in the episode happens.

Play along with Bach Bracket in 2022

To join in the Bach Bracket fun, head over to Bracketology.tv. Bracketology has leagues for other shows, too, such as Big Brother, Bachelor in Paradise and The Bachelor.

The Bachelorette 2022 kicks off from July 11th, so it’s best to get prepped before episode 1 starts at 8/7c if you’re partaking in the Bach Bracket leagues.

There are also printable versions of Bach Bracket that fans can play. Watch party games can be purchased online through sites such as Etsy. Life and Style Mag also offers a printable Bach Bracket for Gabby and Rachel’s season.

