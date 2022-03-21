











Kerrion Franklin joins The Zeus Network‘s line-up for Bad Boys LA. After just one episode, viewers have already realised how much he resembles a particular Gospel singer – and the truth is, that man is his father.

Alongside reality star Milan Christopher, celebrity hairstylist Jonathan Wright, and influencers Relly B and Andrew, the series sees them come together to establish a “brand”, start some mess, and take over Los Angeles.

Little do some people know that Kerrion is no stranger to fame, as he has a very well-known father. Let’s explore his family roots and reveal all the high and low notes we know about his dad, Kirk Franklin.

Who is Kerrion Franklin’s dad?

Kerrion’s father is Kirk Franklin, a 52-year-old American choirmaster who has won 16 Grammy awards in his time! The gospel singer, dancer, songwriter, and author is best known for leading urban contemporary choirs.

The Family, God’s Property, and One Nation Crew are just some of the gospel choirs he has led. Kerrion is Kirk’s eldest son, who has followed in his footsteps to fame as an author, producer, cinematographer, and reality TV star.

Kerrion claimed he was sent to private school by his parents while growing up, and regularly attended awards with his father, such as the 1999 Essence Awards. Now, Kirk is getting ready to tour with Maverick City Music in 2022.

Kerrion sounds exactly like his dad, its kind of scary 🤣 #BadBoysLA pic.twitter.com/qKvBHjMkAM — BLICK BLICK 💞 (@a_snackz) March 21, 2022

Kerrion gets emotional on Bad Boys LA

When asked about his relationship with father Kirk on The Zeus Network show, Kerrion began to cry. He explained that he doesn’t think people realise that he is “alone”, before saying that having no family time is a different battle for him.

Kerrion continues before he walks away from cameras. He said:

I definitely know what it’s like to be in dark waters when it comes to parents.

During the show, Kerrion’s friends ask if his father supports his lifestyle. He later opens up by saying that there has been such a big gap between him and his dad, before going to say he has “experienced physical and verbal abuse.”

The scene comes after a whole year of public issues with both of his parents, which he has voiced on social media. Since then, Bad Boys LA is revealing more about Kerrion’s side of the story as he navigates his family issues.

Inside their father-son relationship

Kerrion and Kirk have not been talking for several months, and have shared their issues with the public, both on social media and on TV. In March 2021, Kerrion released a recording of a private conversation between him and his father.

During the recording, Kirk is heard calling Kerrion “b—h ass” and threatening to “put my foot up yo’ ass.” Kirk later responded with an apology and explained that he and Kerrion have had a “toxic” relationship for years.

Kirk revealed on Instagram an insight into their issues and said:

Recently, my son and I had an argument that he chose to record. I felt extremely disrespected in that conversation and I lost my temper and I said words that are not appropriate. I am sincerely sorry to all of you. I sincerely apologize. I want you to know as a father, that during that conversation, I called the family therapist and got that therapist on the phone to try to help. He never played that part of the recording.

He admitted they have been trying to rectify their relationship through therapy, to no avail, as per Atlanta Black Star. Since then, Kerrion has appeared on Bad Boys LA where he has opened up about his father Kirk.

