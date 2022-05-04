Barry from Storage Wars' years of bidding have seriously paid off













Barry Weiss is known as the oldest star on Storage Wars, but his years of experience have left him incredibly wealthy. The A&E show cast member is now living a life of luxury and it’s all mainly down to his bidding skills.

From Brandi Passante’s success to Ivy Calvin’s unique finds, Barry has been against some fierce competition when it comes to getting his hands on a storage unit. However, that’s never stopped him from placing multiple bids.

He left the show several years ago before his season 14 return, much to the delight of fans. This left many questioning why he chose to start receiving paychecks for his appearance and how much he’s earning today. Place your bids…

Barry Weiss’ net worth

Barry has accumulated a whopping $10 million net worth, and was a successful business even before he started placing bids. He ran a produce business with his brother before his reality TV debut on Storage Wars.

Many fans ask how he is so rich, but it’s mainly because he spent more than 25 years building a wholesale produce business, before the business made enough money so he could retire and focus on storage hunting.

He has since spent several years travelling the world, and is now known as the richest cast member on the show. Barry now has an incredible car collection, including a Cowboy Cadillac listed as the most famous car in Los Angeles!

His Storage Wars appearance was halted

Four years after leaving the show, Barry was involved in a serious motorcycle accident with his friend Jamie. TMZ reported that a car pulled out of a parking space and Barry and his friend crashed straight into it.

The Storage Wars star was left with serious injuries to his chest, back and legs and had multiple broken bones. He ended up having to stay in the Intensive Care Unit for weeks while he underwent surgeries on his back and femur.

He was very lucky to survive and it is reported that he had to spend months in recovery so that he could walk again. He is all better now and has gone back to what he knows: placing bids!

The bidder’s car collection

Barry owns a head-turning 1947 Cadillac designed and built by Frank Derosa, who has built many custom rods. The A&E star declared that the vehicle would “never be for sale”, as per Road Kill Customs.

That car is just one of ten which are reportedly kept in the garage. He also owns a 1995 Beatnik Custom Hot Rod, 1940 Ford COE, Moto Guzzi 750, Ducati Diavel, 1969 Norton Commando, 1987 Jaguar XJ8 and a 1957 Ford Ranchero.

When he returned to Storage Wars for season 14, the 70-year-old pulled up in his modified 1939 Lincoln Zephyr, which is thought to be worth between $123,200 and $352,000!

