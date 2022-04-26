Black Ink Crew's Kat is expecting her second child with fiancé Jamie Collins













Black Ink Crew: Compton is currently airing on Discovery, and Kat Tat is back!

From being the only female tattoo artist at 9MAG to living it up in LA, Kat has lived quite the life since her absence from Black Ink Crew. A lot has happened in her life since, such as the opening of her own tattoo shop, Enigma.

Besides her career, Kat’s personal life has also evolved. The VH1 star is now engaged, has given birth to a baby boy, and has a second child on the way. This article explores who Kat’s fiancé is, their relationship so far, and how you can keep up with the star on Instagram.

Who is Jamie Collins?

Jamie Collins is an professional American football player, engaged to Black Ink Crew’s Kat Tat.

Hailing from McCall Creek, Mississippi, Jamie studied at Southern Mississippi where he played college football.

The 33-year-old isn’t under a contracts to any specific teams as of now, as he is currently a free agent. He has had many peaks in his football career, such as playing for New England Patriots, Cleveland Browns and Detroit Lions.

According to NFL, Jamie is 6 feet 3 inches tall.

Jamie and Kat

Jamie Collins and Katrina Jackson got together in 2020, and have been happily together ever since.

The pair welcomed their first child into the world in 2021, Jackson Fredrick Collins. Kat announced Jacksons birth on Instagram, telling followers:

“Welcome to the world baby boy. I am so so so in love. Never knew happiness like this before. My world is complete!”

They are now expecting their second child, which Kat told followers by captioning a photo with her visible bump saying: “Back 2 back 🥰🤰🏻”

Keep up with Kat on Instagram

If you’ve been missing Kat on Black Ink Crew, you should have been following her Insta, as she’s been here all along! Kat has 1.2 million followers on her account, where she shares all her latest tattoos and selfies.

Although Jamie is not on social media, Kat makes up for this with her regular family photos of herself, Jamie and Frederick (and now bump!)

Now that she has made her return to Black Ink, we’re sure some of the shows drama will make an appearance on her feed…

