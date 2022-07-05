Black Ink Crew's Suzette Samuel is the founder of a Real Estate company













Season 11 of Black Ink Crew is coming – and it’s going to be a good one.

The hit VH1 show follows the lives of those working at Ceaser Emanuel’s Black Ink brand. The studio sees famous faces, and lots of drama of course, so we’re never short of entertainment from the cast.

Black Ink Crew recently confirmed that they would be firing Ceaser from the show, however this will not effect season 11 going ahead as they were already close to the end of filming. Suzette Samuel is known for appearing on the show as Ceaser’s girlfriend – so let’s get to know the star a little better ahead of the new season…

Who is Suzette Samuel?

Hailing from the Bronx, New York, Suzette is best known for her appearance on Black Ink Crew.

The VH1 star was born on the 8th of November 1987, making her 34 as of July 2022. It seems that she likes to keep her life private outside of Black Ink Crew, as users have to request access to her Instagram account.

Suzette is a mother to two daughters. The name of the father is unknown, as she raised her children on her own as a single mother.

Suzette Samuel is a Realtor

There is much more to Suzette than a reality TV star, as she is in fact a licensed Atlanta realtor.

She is the founder of A&N Realty, where she works as a Real Estate Advisor. A&N Realty offer listings in Brentwood, California, and Suzette helps you pick the right match for you.

In an interview with Voyage ATL, Suzette opened up about her career in real estate. She explained that whilst she was working as a bartender in Atlanta, a lady approached her and asked if she had considered working in the real estate industry.

Suzette told Voyage ATL: “As a city girl from New York, I knew what real estate was, but I did not know two much in detail about it. That sparked my interest in Real Estate. I wanted to know more, so I began researching.”

Are Suzette and Ceaser still together?

Suzette and Ceaser’s rocky relationship has been on full display for viewers to watch on VH1’s Black Ink Crew.

From their ups to their downs, we’ve really seen it all on the show. The pair were friends for around four years before they officially started dating, so they already had a great friendship foundation.

One of their most recent disagreements on the show was when Suzette claimed that he was not there for her after her surgery, which led to an explosive argument.

However, as of 2022 the pair are not together. This is due to serious allegations that have been made towards Ceaser – which also led to Black Ink Crew cutting ties with the VH1 star.

